The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) and local law enforcement agencies are looking for Damion Blevins, the DOC reported Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was last seen Monday near King Street Station in Seattle before he removed his GPS ankle monitor, the state agency stated in a news release distributed to the media.

Blevins is six feet tall and weighs 270 pounds, the DOC reported. In addition, as the website OffenderWatch cited, he has tattoos on both arms. OffenderWatch bills itself as “the nation’s largest and most versatile sex offender registry (SOR) monitoring and community notification resource for law enforcement.”

He is a resident of a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA) in Tukwila. The DOC release explained that “LRAs are community residential facilities that offer court-ordered treatment for sexually violent predators in a setting less restrictive than the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.” The program is run by the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), but the DOC monitors LRA residents for compliance of their supervision requirements.

Blevins was most recently convicted of second-degree assault in 2017 and civilly committed to the Special Commitment Center in 2023, the DOC stated. OffenderWatch’s page also noted that June 20, 2019, the King County Superior Court determined Blevins was a sexually violent offender.

For those citizens who see Blevins and want to help, officials in law enforcement are urging citizens not to approach him. Instead, they are asked to call 911 with information or DOC headquarters at (360) 480-2696.

