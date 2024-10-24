Boeing machinists have voted to turn down the latest company offer and continue to strike, pointing to the lack of pensions as a focus. On “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio Thursday, Carlos, a 37-year veteran machinist, emphasized the strike’s goal to unify workers and improve conditions for all but the wealthiest.

“We’re not the bad guys here,” Carlos said. “We’re trying to improve everybody in the state of Washington. The middle class and low-income people will get a boost because we get a boost. The only people that aren’t going to get a boost are the one-percenters.”

The strike has significantly impacted Boeing’s financials, with the company reporting a $6 billion loss in the third quarter. The CEO attributes this loss largely to the ongoing strike. However, machinists like Carlos argue the pension issue is at the heart of their grievances.

“At least acknowledge the fact that the pension needs to be addressed,” Carlos said.

He highlighted the plight of older workers who joined Boeing without a pension, hoping to retire with dignity.

“Younger people might not see the importance now, but for those nearing retirement, it’s crucial,” he said.

Carlos recounted the 2014 contract, which saw workers give up their pensions for a $10,000 buyout to keep future airplane production in Washington. This decision, he said, has led to significant resentment among workers, especially as Boeing moved some production to South Carolina despite previous assurances.

“The company was doing well, and their negotiation tactic was guaranteeing that future airplanes would not be built outside Washington,” Carlos explained. “But they moved the 787 production to South Carolina. We don’t trust them to keep their word.”

The machinists’ union argued the pension is a vital part of their compensation, not something that can be easily replaced by 401(k) plans.

“The pension is the cake,” Carlos said, emphasizing the difference in security and value between the two. “The 401(k) is the icing on the cake.”

As the strike continues, concerns grow about its long-term impact on Boeing’s operations and financial health. Carlos warned the company’s losses will likely increase next quarter due to the strike’s ongoing effects.

Despite the challenges, Carlos remained steadfast in his belief the strike is necessary.

“We’re fighting for our right to retire with dignity and for the future of all Boeing workers,” he said.

The machinists’ strike highlights the broader issues of worker compensation and corporate promises, with significant implications for Boeing and its workforce.

