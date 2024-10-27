All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Kent were blocked on Sunday for around three hours. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all lanes are now back open.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the freeway was blocked due to multiple collisions near 272nd street. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson stated, via X, 45 cars were involved. Traffic was being diverted to State Route 516.

45 cars were involved. No serious injuries. Will be investigated as one collision for paperwork purposes. Still working on clearing roadway. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 27, 2024

Johnson said the crashes were caused by people speeding and not because of weather conditions.

“Please slow down!” he wrote on X.

No serious injuries were reported. Johnson said the crashes are being investigated as one collision for paperwork purposes.

