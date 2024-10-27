Close
45 cars involved in multiple crashes blocked I-5 south for hours

Oct 27, 2024, 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

A Washington State Patrol vehicle on the road. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

BY JULIA DALLAS


All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) south in Kent were blocked on Sunday for around three hours. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all lanes are now back open.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the freeway was blocked due to multiple collisions near 272nd street. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson stated, via X, 45 cars were involved. Traffic was being diverted to State Route 516.

Johnson said the crashes were caused by people speeding and not because of weather conditions.

“Please slow down!” he wrote on X.

No serious injuries were reported. Johnson said the crashes are being investigated as one collision for paperwork purposes.

