Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold in Costco has been recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The salmon is found in twin 12-ounce packages. It is identified by UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, and has a best-by date of November 13, 2024. It was confirmed to contain the bacteria following laboratory tests on October 21, 2024.

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation made the announcement.

The recalled product was distributed between October 9 and October 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores across Florida. The salmon is vacuum-packed in a black-bordered plastic package featuring a blue “Smoked Salmon” label and an illustration of a salmon.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who purchase the product are advised not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard it.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

