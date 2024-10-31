We’ve already seen ballot boxes attacked in the Northwest. What happens if political violence gets worse on election day or the days after the results?

Washington State Patrol (WSP) participated in statewide training with the Secretary of State’s office. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and other agencies participated in the training earlier this year. Let’s not forget that we saw the state capitol campus targeted in the past. We’ve had streets and freeways shut down by people upset that their side didn’t win.

WSP’s Chris Loftis said they have plans to deal with any kind of disruption, from cyber events to ballot boxes to freeway take-overs.

“You prepare for a grizzly bear, and you hope for a chipmunk,” he said. “We do have to be ready for the grizzly bear.”

That’s because political violence has been on the rise as a new group of bad actors has emerged. People who really don’t have a point to their actions other than to create chaos.

It’s not just about election day but the entire season.

“We’re really looking at this for that entire time frame from the time that the ballots start to be counted until the time that we inaugurate a new president and the other elected officials,” Loftis said.

WSP and other agencies can’t prevent people from doing bad things, but they can make it harder for them to be successful by dedicating resources and being prepared.

On that score, Loftis said WSP is ready.

As for his message to those who would block streets or freeways: “We’re going to arrest you if we can,” Loftis said. “It’s unsafe. It’s unethical. It’s wrong, and it’s just dumb.”

And it’s illegal.

There were arrests made in freeway take-overs earlier this year, but the public still questions why it took so long to clear the roads. The reason? It takes time to get resources to the scene and the days of heavy-handed policing, even in these extreme cases, is over.

“When you are even illegally occupying an area and you need to be removed, you are going to be removed with a proportionate use of force,” Loftis said. “You’re not just going to go in there swinging clubs and busting heads. We’re going to do it in a professional and thoughtful way that takes time.”

WSP is asking the public to stay calm and let law enforcement do their work. Do not engage with people breaking the law. Don’t escalate.

“When you’re in your car, whether that car is moving or whether that car has been stopped by the illegal acts of others, keep your head,” Loftis said. “You’re going to help us keep the peace.”

The rights to free expression and assembly are not without boundaries. Impeding the rights of others simply crosses the line. Loftis said the public can expect fairness, promptness and resolve from the State Patrol should these situations arise.

He asks all of us to be vigilant and have great situational awareness over the next few weeks.

