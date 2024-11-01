Gun violations continue at a record pace at Sea-Tac Airport.

On Monday, October 28th, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees discovered a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carry-on luggage during a routine X-ray screening. This was the 100th firearm violation in 2024, 82 of those were loaded, setting the pace for a new record high at the airport.

This time last year, there were 97 violations with an end-of-the-year total of 117, which is the current record high in any given year. The year before that (2022), the total was 113, marking the first year with triple-digit interceptions by the TSA in the past 7 years.

Nationally, over 5,600 firearms have been detected at security checkpoints this year, which is down from this point last year, with 93 percent loaded.

TSA cautions passengers to make sure to be aware of the contents of their carry-on luggage and pack all firearms properly. That includes making sure they are unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case, and placed in checked baggage. Any type of firearm is prohibited in carry-on luggage and passengers could face a maximum fine up to $14,950. If a passenger possesses a concealed weapons permit, they still have to pack the firearm in checked luggage.

During the check-in process, passengers also need to declare the firearm at the ticket counter, including ammunition and all firearm parts. TSA suggests checking gun laws and regulations at their final destination to make sure they are in compliance with local and state laws.

Other potential criminal citations could include having any expedited screening benefits revoked and enhanced screening at security checkpoints during all travel.

Additionally, TSA has information related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition and what is prohibited. Visit the TSA website and TSA mobile app, or send a message via X, @AskTSA.

