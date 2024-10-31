State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed

If drivers saw a Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) alert during their commute this morning, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian died.

WSP troopers said a driver heading east on State Route 523 allegedly struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway. The victim, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The description of the hit-and-run vehicle is a black 2007 GMC Yukon four-door SUV with the Washington license plate BIS1792. Troopers said that’s the vehicle that struck two people who were walking along State Route 99 in Lynwood.

“Blasting out the vehicle description on traffic alert signs to find a hit-and-run suspect is new for troopers,” KIRO Newsradio reporter Luke Duecy said. “Used only a handful of times so far.”

This is just the third time Washington has activated the hit-and-run alert system since it went active 14 months ago.

If you see the suspect vehicle, call 911.

Second hit-and-run in Lynnwood

WSP announced there was a hit-and-run crash involving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer on State Route 99 in Lynnwood Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old man.

A second person, a 28-year-old man, was injured in the accident as well and was transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

According to WSP, the two pedestrians were crossing State Route 99 at 156th Street SW when a car struck both pedestrians. The driver then fled the scene.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m.

WSP later found the vehicle with “reportable damage,” but the driver was not in the SUV.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

