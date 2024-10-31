Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed

Oct 31, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 1:30 pm

hit-and-run...

WSP's alert on highways for a hit-and-run suspect. (Photo: Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

If drivers saw a Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) alert during their commute this morning, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian died.

WSP troopers said a driver heading east on State Route 523 allegedly struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway. The victim, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

More from WSP: WA State Patrol is ready for any political violence

The description of the hit-and-run vehicle is a black 2007 GMC Yukon four-door SUV with the Washington license plate BIS1792. Troopers said that’s the vehicle that struck two people who were walking along State Route 99 in Lynwood.

“Blasting out the vehicle description on traffic alert signs to find a hit-and-run suspect is new for troopers,” KIRO Newsradio reporter Luke Duecy said. “Used only a handful of times so far.”

This is just the third time Washington has activated the hit-and-run alert system since it went active 14 months ago.

If you see the suspect vehicle, call 911.

More on WSP’s alert system: Nabbing hit-and-run suspects one reader board alert at a time

Second hit-and-run in Lynnwood

WSP announced there was a hit-and-run crash involving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer on State Route 99 in Lynnwood Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old man.

A second person, a 28-year-old man, was injured in the accident as well and was transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

According to WSP, the two pedestrians were crossing State Route 99 at 156th Street SW when a car struck both pedestrians. The driver then fled the scene.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m.

More on WA roads: Cause of mudslide that led to 10-hour closure on I-5 in Bellingham revealed

WSP later found the vehicle with “reportable damage,” but the driver was not in the SUV.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

hit-and-run...

Frank Sumrall

State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed

If drivers saw a WSDOT alert during their commute this morning, WSP is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian died.

3 hours ago

political violence...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: WA State Patrol is ready for any political violence

WA State Patrol is preparing for what happens if political violence gets worse on election day or the days after the results?

9 hours ago

Image: A mudslide closed all lanes of I-5 north in Bellingham early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. ...

Tom Brock and Steve Coogan

Cause of mudslide that led to 10-hour closure on I-5 in Bellingham revealed

The city of Bellingham revealed in a statement Monday what caused the mudslide that led to a 10-hour closure of I-5 north Sunday. 

2 days ago

wsdot winter tires...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT is prepared for winter. Are you and your tires ready?

WSDOT said it's ready for winter. Now it's up to all of us to do the same with our cars and tires this time of year.

2 days ago

car thief three-county chase...

Julia Dallas

45 cars involved in multiple crashes blocked I-5 south for hours

All lanes of I-5 south in Kent were blocked on Sunday for around three hours.

4 days ago

Image: Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis McChord saw significant delays during t...

Steve Coogan

Collision on I-5 south near JBLM causes travel issues for commuters

Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis McChord should expect significant delays Friday afternoon.

6 days ago

State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed