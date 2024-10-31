Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Members of violent U District drug trafficking ring arrested

Oct 31, 2024, 2:37 PM

Image: The sun sets over the University District in Seattle. (File photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)...

The sun sets over the University District in Seattle. (File photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)

(File photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Members of a violent drug trafficking ring operating in Seattle’s University District have been arrested.

U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman announced Thursday the year-long wiretap investigation culminated in the indictment of 11 defendants on drug distribution and weapons charges. A twelfth defendant, linked to the organization, was indicted for illegal weapons possession related to a fatal shooting at a South Seattle hookah bar. The arrested defendants are set to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

“These defendants were prolific fentanyl dealers who were frequently armed when guarding their stash or distributing their drugs,” Gorman said in a news release. “The danger to the community cannot be overstated in this case. The leader of the drug crew was gunned down last summer – right in front of one of the U District locations where members of the crew distributed their poison, and continued to do so, following the deadly shooting.”

Crime: State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed

Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer said, “This operation exemplifies the power of collaboration among law enforcement agencies at all levels. By uniting our resources and expertise, we have successfully dismantled a criminal network that has endangered our communities through violent acts and the distribution of fentanyl.”

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Carrie Nordyke added, “There’s no true relief for those who have lost loved ones to drug-related crime or rising overdoses. We stand with our law enforcement partners to stop groups that profit from the fentanyl epidemic by following the money.”

The operation involved searches at 31 locations by approximately 600 law enforcement officers from ten different agencies. Eleven people were arrested: nine of those indicted and two additional defendants on criminal complaints.

Mysterious closure: Capitol Hill pizzeria abandons location, leaves behind $100K in unpaid rent

Three defendants face charges for both gun and drug crimes:

  • Cooper Sherman, aka “Coop,” 27, of Seattle: conspiracy, two counts of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
  • Alvin Whiteside, aka “Mafia,” 51, of Federal Way: conspiracy, possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Whiteside is in state custody and will be transferred to federal custody.
  • Muhamed Ceesay, aka “Mo,” 27, of Lynnwood: conspiracy, two counts of distributing fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ceesay remains a fugitive.

Eight defendants are charged with drug conspiracy and various drug distribution crimes:

  • Ali Kuyateh, aka “Pops,” 49, of Seattle
  • Lamin Saho, aka “Buck,” 38, of Everett
  • Oche Poston, 31, of Everett
  • Jaquan Means, 45, of Bellevue
  • Dominque Sanders, 34, of Everett – remains a fugitive.
  • Patrick Smith, 27, of Edmonds – remains a fugitive.
  • Matthew Robinson, 37, of Everett
  • Yohannes Wondimagegnehu, aka “Jon,” 35, of Seattle

Khaliil Ahmed, aka “Bossup,” 26, of Kent, was identified as a gun supplier to the conspiracy. He faces separate charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, linked to a fatal shooting at a South Seattle hookah bar and another incident in May 2024. Ahmed is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2022 conviction.

Two additional defendants, Anteneh Tesfaye, 39, of Edmonds, and Michael Janisch, 25, of Mercer Island, were arrested on criminal complaints.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement seized over 19 kg of fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $130,000 in cash. The recent operations yielded over 50 firearms, including fully automatic weapons and handguns with Glock switches, thousands of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity drum magazines, armor-piercing rounds, several hundred thousand dollars in cash and jewelry, 1 kg of fentanyl, and 4 kg of cocaine.

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with significant contributions from multiple agencies, including the Seattle and Bellevue Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Crime Blotter

Image: The sun sets over the University District in Seattle. (File photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Members of violent U District drug trafficking ring arrested

U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says members of a violent drug trafficking ring operating in Seattle’s University District have been arrested.

3 hours ago

pierce county chid rapist...

Frank Sumrall

Accused child rapist captured in Pierce County after 2 years on the run

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help with finding an accused child rapist.

12 hours ago

Photo: Fife Police Chief Peter Fisher....

James Lynch

Fife Police Chief raises concerns after juvenile detention center doesn’t take assault suspect

Fife Police Chief Peter Fisher decided to go public after the recent arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of assaulting his parents during a domestic dispute.

24 hours ago

Photo: Police are looking for the person connected to a ballot box fire....

Sam Campbell

Portland police: Ballot box fire suspect has ‘wealth’ of metalworking experience

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect with a “wealth of experience in metal fabrication and welding” connected to three arsons at ballot boxes.

1 day ago

Photo: Stephen Baird, a Bainbridge Island man and the former CEO of S-Ray Inc. is wanted by the FBI...

Julia Dallas

Former CEO of dental device company wanted by Seattle FBI found dead

A Bainbridge Island man and the former CEO of S-Ray Inc. was found dead.

1 day ago

wsu police sexual assault...

Frank Sumrall

WSU Police investigating possible sexual assault incident on campus

Washington State University (WSU) Police are investigating a possible sexual assault that occurred on campus last week.

1 day ago

Members of violent U District drug trafficking ring arrested