Members of a violent drug trafficking ring operating in Seattle’s University District have been arrested.

U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman announced Thursday the year-long wiretap investigation culminated in the indictment of 11 defendants on drug distribution and weapons charges. A twelfth defendant, linked to the organization, was indicted for illegal weapons possession related to a fatal shooting at a South Seattle hookah bar. The arrested defendants are set to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

“These defendants were prolific fentanyl dealers who were frequently armed when guarding their stash or distributing their drugs,” Gorman said in a news release. “The danger to the community cannot be overstated in this case. The leader of the drug crew was gunned down last summer – right in front of one of the U District locations where members of the crew distributed their poison, and continued to do so, following the deadly shooting.”

Crime: State Patrol searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian was killed

Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer said, “This operation exemplifies the power of collaboration among law enforcement agencies at all levels. By uniting our resources and expertise, we have successfully dismantled a criminal network that has endangered our communities through violent acts and the distribution of fentanyl.”

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Carrie Nordyke added, “There’s no true relief for those who have lost loved ones to drug-related crime or rising overdoses. We stand with our law enforcement partners to stop groups that profit from the fentanyl epidemic by following the money.”

The operation involved searches at 31 locations by approximately 600 law enforcement officers from ten different agencies. Eleven people were arrested: nine of those indicted and two additional defendants on criminal complaints.

Mysterious closure: Capitol Hill pizzeria abandons location, leaves behind $100K in unpaid rent

Three defendants face charges for both gun and drug crimes:

Cooper Sherman, aka “Coop,” 27, of Seattle: conspiracy, two counts of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Alvin Whiteside, aka “Mafia,” 51, of Federal Way: conspiracy, possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Whiteside is in state custody and will be transferred to federal custody.

Muhamed Ceesay, aka “Mo,” 27, of Lynnwood: conspiracy, two counts of distributing fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ceesay remains a fugitive.

Eight defendants are charged with drug conspiracy and various drug distribution crimes:

Ali Kuyateh, aka “Pops,” 49, of Seattle

Lamin Saho, aka “Buck,” 38, of Everett

Oche Poston, 31, of Everett

Jaquan Means, 45, of Bellevue

Dominque Sanders, 34, of Everett – remains a fugitive.

Patrick Smith, 27, of Edmonds – remains a fugitive.

Matthew Robinson, 37, of Everett

Yohannes Wondimagegnehu, aka “Jon,” 35, of Seattle

Khaliil Ahmed, aka “Bossup,” 26, of Kent, was identified as a gun supplier to the conspiracy. He faces separate charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, linked to a fatal shooting at a South Seattle hookah bar and another incident in May 2024. Ahmed is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2022 conviction.

Two additional defendants, Anteneh Tesfaye, 39, of Edmonds, and Michael Janisch, 25, of Mercer Island, were arrested on criminal complaints.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement seized over 19 kg of fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $130,000 in cash. The recent operations yielded over 50 firearms, including fully automatic weapons and handguns with Glock switches, thousands of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity drum magazines, armor-piercing rounds, several hundred thousand dollars in cash and jewelry, 1 kg of fentanyl, and 4 kg of cocaine.

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with significant contributions from multiple agencies, including the Seattle and Bellevue Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.