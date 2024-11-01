‘There is no excuse’: Bellevue hits five-year high in DUI incidents

The City of Bellevue hit a five-year high in DUI incidents last month, according to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

October marked a 50% increase in DUI arrests compared to Bellevue’s 2024 monthly average. BPD stated officers responded to 36 separate DUI-related incidents, well above the usual monthly average of 24.

In response to the startling rise of DUI incidents, BPD is urging Bellevue residents and visitors to use public or rideshare transportation while traveling when impaired.

“With the holidays fast approaching, Bellevue Police are asking residents to be proactive and put their safety and the safety of the community first,” Wendell Shirley, Chief of the Bellevue Police Department, said. “There is no excuse to drive under the influence. If you are impaired, grab a sober ride home. It’s that simple.”

BPD is involved with King County’s Target Zero Task Force, a collaborative effort between multiple municipalities and law enforcement agencies that aims to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities across the county.

Additionally, Bellevue launched its own Vision Zero initiative — a program that aims to eliminate both traffic deaths and serious injury collisions on city streets by 2030. The program first launched in 2016.

“DUI and impaired driving arrests are always preventable,” Shirley said. “The Bellevue Police Department urges residents to take advantage of many other options to ensure a safe ride home and a safe community.”

According to Vision Zero data, approximately 83% of vehicle-related accidents that turned fatal or resulted in serious injuries occurred on just 8% of the city’s total street network.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the state reached a 33-year high in traffic-related fatalities last year, including 400 deaths that involved an impaired motorist and 135 that involved a distracted driver.

“Washington has been combating impairment in motor vehicle crashes for decades,” the Washington Traffic Safety Commission stated. “Impaired drivers contribute to about half of all fatal crashes each year.”

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the substances involved in fatal crashes are changing. Poly-drug use, which is combining two or more drugs or one or more drugs mixed with alcohol, has become one of most prevalent in fatal crashes.

