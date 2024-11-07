Close
SEATTLE'S MORNING NEWS

Trump is heading back to the White House: We want to hear from you!

Nov 7, 2024, 12:13 PM

Image: President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance stand on stage at an election...

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

The votes are in, and voters are sending Donald Trump back to the White House for a second term. While Trump secured both the electoral college and popular vote, he didn’t win in the state of Washington. Now, it’s your turn to sound off!

What’s your biggest hope or fear for his second term?

Looking back at Trump’s first term, what do you think he should do differently this time?

Do you think his policies will benefit or harm your community?

How do you think history will remember Trump’s presidency?

We want to hear what you have to say.

How to share your thoughts

It’s easy to get involved and have your voice heard on Seattle’s Morning News this Friday morning. Just follow these simple steps:

  1. Open the KIRO Newsradio app on your smartphone. Don’t have it? Click here.
  2. Click “Call In” at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Record a quick voice message with your thoughts on Trump’s second term. Be sure to give us your name and where you are located.

We’ll play the best clips on Seattle’s Morning News at 7:35 a.m. Friday. This is your chance to share your perspective with the community and be part of the conversation.

Why your voice matters

Your insights and opinions are crucial as we navigate the next four years. Whether you have hopes, fears, or predictions, your voice adds depth to the discussion. By sharing your thoughts, you help create a richer, more diverse dialogue that reflects the views of our community.

So, don’t wait! Open the KIRO Newsradio app, click “Call In,” and let us know what you think. We can’t wait to hear from you! This is your chance to share your perspective with the community and be part of the conversation!

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here.

