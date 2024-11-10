Bellevue police seeking hit-and-run driver involved in serious accident

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in a crash that severely injured a woman.

The collision Wednesday evening left a 71-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center, after the incident on 156th Northeast just south of Northup Way in the Crossroads area.

Police arrived at the scene just after 6:00 p.m. after the driver of an SUV took off.

They are looking for a dark-colored SUV, either a GMC Acadia or a Chevy Traverse, that was involved.

Investigators say the SUV has a distinctive sunroof, a chrome trailer hitch and possibly chrome running boards.

The Bellevue Police Department released two, slightly-blurred images of the vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact them.

If you have any information about that S-U-V or have dash cam video from that area Wednesday evening, contact Bellevue Police at (425) 577-5656.