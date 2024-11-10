Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bellevue police seeking hit-and-run driver involved in serious accident

Nov 10, 2024, 1:55 PM

Bellevue police investigators want to find the driver of this SUV, who was involved in a hit-and-ru...

Bellevue police investigators want to find the driver of this SUV, who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, November 6th, that left a woman seriously hurt. (Photo: Bellevue Police Dept.)

(Photo: Bellevue Police Dept.)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver in a crash that severely injured a woman.

The collision Wednesday evening left a 71-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center, after the incident on 156th Northeast just south of Northup Way in the Crossroads area.

Police arrived at the scene just after 6:00 p.m. after the driver of an SUV took off.

They are looking for a dark-colored SUV, either a GMC Acadia or a Chevy Traverse, that was involved.

A blurred image of an SUV thought to be a GMC Acadia or a Chevrolet Traverse that was involved in a collision at 6 pm Wednesday, November 6th. (Photo: Bellevue Police Dept.)

A blurred image of an SUV thought to be a GMC Acadia or a Chevrolet Traverse that was involved in a collision at 6 pm Wednesday, November 6th. (Photo: Bellevue Police Dept.)

Investigators say the SUV has a distinctive sunroof, a chrome trailer hitch and possibly chrome running boards.

The Bellevue Police Department released two, slightly-blurred images of the vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact them.

If you have any information about that S-U-V or have dash cam video from that area Wednesday evening, contact Bellevue Police at (425) 577-5656.

