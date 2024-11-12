The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certainly gives little margarine for error after recalling nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter last month.

An announcement from the federal agency reads that 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter and Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter needed to be recalled due to a lack of labeling. About 46,800 pounds (1,300 cases) of the unsalted recalled and 32,400 pounds (900 cases) of the salted butter are on the recall list.

The FDA stated the reason for the recall is “Butter lists cream, but may be missing the Contains Milk statement.”

According to USA Today, citing the FDA, the recall was classified as a Class II because milk is an undeclared allergen that could lead to health consequences. However, the media outlet said it is unclear if any customers have suffered an allergic reaction.

The recall was initiated on October 11 with a Center Classification Date of Nov. 7.

The products were distributed in Texas from Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC. That company is based in Littlefield, Texas.

The recalled unsalted butter contains Lot code 2424091 with a best-by-date of Feb. 22, 2025, Lot code 2424111 with a best-by-date of Feb. 23, 2025, Lot code 2426891 with a best-by-date of Mar 22, 2025, and Lot code 2426991 with a best-by-date of March 23, 2025.

The recalled salted butter contains Lot #2424191 with a best-by-date of Feb. 23, 2025, and Lot #2427591 with a best-by-date of March 29, 2025.

According to FoodSafety.gov, if someone has purchased the Kirkland butter, they have the option to return it to the retailer for a refund.

One social media user found the recall “ridiculous,” Vice reported.

For more details about the unsalted butter, head here and for more details on the salted butter, visit this page. Hopefully, there are butter days ahead for Costco.

