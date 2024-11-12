Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Butter safe than sorry: FDA recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco product

Nov 11, 2024, 4:58 PM

Photo: A picture of butter. Nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter is being recalled....

A picture of butter. Nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter is being recalled. (Photo: @Gail via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @Gail via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certainly gives little margarine for error after recalling nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter last month.

An announcement from the federal agency reads that 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter and Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter needed to be recalled due to a lack of labeling. About 46,800 pounds (1,300 cases) of the unsalted recalled and 32,400 pounds (900 cases) of the salted butter are on the recall list.

The FDA stated the reason for the recall is “Butter lists cream, but may be missing the Contains Milk statement.”

More recalls: Over 120 Washington stores part of major meat, poultry recall due to listeria concerns

According to USA Today, citing the FDA, the recall was classified as a Class II because milk is an undeclared allergen that could lead to health consequences. However, the media outlet said it is unclear if any customers have suffered an allergic reaction.

The recall was initiated on October 11 with a Center Classification Date of Nov. 7.

The products were distributed in Texas from Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC. That company is based in Littlefield, Texas.

The recalled unsalted butter contains Lot code 2424091 with a best-by-date of Feb. 22, 2025, Lot code 2424111 with a best-by-date of Feb. 23, 2025, Lot code 2426891 with a best-by-date of Mar 22, 2025, and Lot code 2426991 with a best-by-date of March 23, 2025.

The recalled salted butter contains Lot #2424191 with a best-by-date of Feb. 23, 2025, and Lot #2427591 with a best-by-date of March 29, 2025.

Salmon scam in Washington: Your sushi often doesn’t contain what you think it does

According to FoodSafety.gov, if someone has purchased the Kirkland butter, they have the option to return it to the retailer for a refund.

One social media user found the recall “ridiculous,” Vice reported.

For more details about the unsalted butter, head here and for more details on the salted butter, visit this page. Hopefully, there are butter days ahead for Costco.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A picture of butter. Nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter is being recalled....

Julia Dallas

Butter safe than sorry: FDA recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco product

The Food and Drug Administration certainly gives little margarine for error after recalling nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco butter last month.

3 seconds ago

Image:The Seattle Police Department was on the scene in the Chinatown-International District Friday...

Steve Coogan and Luke Duecy

New info about suspect accused in series of Seattle stabbings revealed

Prosecutors in King County are releasing new information about the man arrested on suspicion of multiple Seattle stabbings.

1 hour ago

Photo: A teen girl was arrested following a demonstration in downtown Seattle....

Julia Dallas

17-year-old girl arrested during downtown Seattle demonstration

A teen girl was arrested while participating in a demonstration in Belltown and downtown Seattle during the weekend.

2 hours ago

Photo: Attendees look on during the Presentation of the Colors at the National Veterans Day Observa...

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press

Why the US celebrates Veterans Day and how the holiday has changed over time

The Veterans Day holiday began more than a century ago, albeit under a different name, as a celebration of the end of World War I. Over time its name and purpose evolved into a day of recognition for U.S. veterans of all wars as well as those currently serving in uniform.

5 hours ago

inslee ferry...

Bill Kaczaraba

On KIRO Newsradio, Gov. Jay Inslee points to Climate Commitment Act as a success

Governor Jay Inslee, the longest-serving governor in the United States, expressed pride in the state’s recent achievements.

5 hours ago

yelm homeowner...

Frank Sumrall

Yelm homeowner arrested after detectives found murdered man inside

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yelm homeowner after a body was discovered inside the suspect’s home.

5 hours ago

Butter safe than sorry: FDA recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco product