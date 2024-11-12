WA crowns Seattle Democrat as next Senate Majority Leader

Senator Jamie Pederson was voted in Monday as the new Senate Majority Leader in the Washington State Senate.

Pedersen takes over for Spokane Democrat Andy Billig, who’s retiring after 14 years in the state Legislature, including spending the last six years of that time as the leader of the Senate Democrats. Billig was the third-longest serving majority leader in the past 50 years, according to Washington Senate Democrats.

“I’m eager to build on the bipartisan progress we have made since Democrats took back control of the Senate in 2018. I am humbled to lead this diverse and talented group of senators,” Pedersen said. “We are excited to see our majority grow. I am confident this new energy and passion will help Senate Democrats continue to put people first and tackle the issues Washingtonians care about most.”

He cited affordable housing, public education, behavioral health, gun violence prevention and climate change as the state’s biggest priorities.

Pedersen, who received his law degree from Yale University, has served in the Senate since 2013 and was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2006. In the Legislature, he has chaired both the House Judiciary and Senate Law and Justice committees. He has served as Majority Floor Leader in the Senate since 2022.

Pedersen’s anointment comes as the Democrats gained even more control in Olympia. The Democratic Party flipped several seats in both the Senate and House, but fell short of reaching a veto-proof supermajority in either chamber. Pederson will be joined by the caucus’ three new arrivals: Reps. Marcus Riccelli (Spokane), Jessica Bateman (Olympia) and Mike Chapman (Port Angeles).

Additionally, Washington became the first in the nation to have two LGBTQ+ legislative leaders at the same time, alongside House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), who became the first woman and first lesbian to lead the chamber in 2020.

Washington was the only state where voters favored the Democratic presidential candidate at a higher margin in this year’s election than in 2020.

Sen. Bob Hasegawa (D-Tukwila) also earned re-election to continue serving as Majority Caucus Chair.

The 2025 legislative session begins Jan. 13.

