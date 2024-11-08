Democrats in the state of Washington who were hoping to gain a supermajority in both chambers of the state legislature most likely won’t get their wish, but they will come close in the Senate.

They were banking on a 2023 court decision reaffirming new boundaries in 13 legislative districts that could lead to flipping enough seats previously held by Republicans.

A two-thirds supermajority in either chamber would mean a veto-proof majority if all Democrats voted as a bloc and could enable them to propose and pass constitutional amendments for voters’ approval.

To reach a supermajority in the Washington State Legislature, Democrats would need to flip four seats in the Senate and seven in the House.

Currently, Democrats are leading in just one state Senate race that could flip their way and are barely behind in two others. It doesn’t look like they have a realistic chance for a fourth flip.

In the 18th District, covering the Vancouver suburb of La Center, Democrat Adrian Cortes is leading Republican Brad Benton 50.78% to 49.04%, a spread of 1,148 votes with a total of 65,887 votes counted. The seat had been held by Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, who is retiring.

Gas clash: Who’s accused of being a ‘pompus turd’ in I-2066 legal threat

In the 10th District, centered in Island County, incumbent Republican Ron Muzzall had been trailing County Commissioner Democrat Janet St. Clair prior to Thursday but is now leading in what had been a near 50-50 race. Muzzall is ahead by 665 votes with 60,256 votes counted.

Muzzall has raised a whopping $1 million to defend his seat, while St. Clair has raised roughly $500,000, making it the most expensive legislative race in this year’s election.

In the redrawn 17th District, which covers Vancouver, Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, is trying to move to the upper chamber to fill the seat left by retiring Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver.

He is slightly ahead of Democrat Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon, by 1,029 votes in a 50.71% to 49.17% split, with 66,927 votes counted.

Washington State Legislature: Looking at the House races

On the House side, where Democrats need seven seats to turn their way, just three districts show promise.

Democrat Adison Richards holds a 4-point lead, 52% to 48%, over former state lawmaker Republican Jesse Young in the race for House Seat #1 in the 26th District, covering parts of Kitsap and Pierce counties. That’s a spread of nearly 2,900 votes out of 75,000 votes counted.

The seat was previously occupied by Republican Rep. Spencer Hutchins, who is retiring.

In the 18th District House Seat No. 2, Democrat Jon Zingate is losing ground and trailing Republican John Ley 50.79% to 49.05%, a spread of just 1,300 votes with 74,740 votes counted. The race had been much closer in previous vote counts.

‘As goes King County, so goes the state:’ Washington turns into a deeper blue

In the 17th District House Seat No. 2, Washougal Mayor Republican David Stuebe’s narrow lead over Democrat Terri Niles, a medical professional, is shrinking. Only 174 votes separate the two with 70,102 votes counted so far.

The position had been held by Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, who vacated it to run for the district’s state Senate seat.

Nearly all of these races are too close to call and likely won’t be decided until next week.

An automatic machine recount is triggered when the difference is fewer than 2,000 votes and also fewer than ½ of 1% of the total votes cast in the race.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich