If the natural gas initiative — Initiative 2066 or I-2066 — passes, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has suggested it may be headed to court before it goes into effect.

I-2066 protects natural gas as an energy source. The waste it creates pollutes the air, the climate-conscious governor said. He is interested in phasing it out.

“It’s not really fair to voters because it did not adequately describe what it really was,” Inslee said, according to KIRO Newsradio.

His comments come the day after it became the only initiative that has a chance to pass. He explained why the state could challenge it in court.

“I think there’s a very good chance the court will find it was defective by violating the single-subject rule and, therefore, won’t actually be going into effect, Inslee added.

Backed by the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW), I-2066 aims to repeal parts of a new state law that accelerates Puget Sound Energy’s shift away from natural gas.

The measure reads the following way in the Washington State Elections voters’ pamphlet:

“This measure would repeal or prohibit certain laws and regulations that discourage natural gas use and/or promote electrification, and require certain utilities and local governments to provide natural gas to eligible customers. Should this measure be enacted into law? [ ] Yes [ ] No”

‘Yes’ leads, but the voting results are close

This is the closest of the four initiative races as about 2.8 million have cast a vote, according to the state’s number and “Yes” and “No” are separated by fewer than three points. About 1.43 million voters, or 51.3%, went with ‘Yes’ and 1.36 million voters, or 48.7% went with ‘No.’

“Yes” improved slightly with Wednesday night’s release of more voting numbers. Initially, 1.29 million people, or 51.2%, voted “Yes” and 1.23 million, or 48.8% voted “No.”

Backers have said it also protects natural gas and all energy choices across the state.

“It’s to protect natural gas and propane service statewide by restricting any state, county or city entity from banning, restricting or disincentivizing the use of natural gas for existing or new customers in areas where natural gas is available,” Greg Lane, executive vice president of the BIAW, said.

The BIAW, Washington Hospitality Association (WHA), Washington Realtors, and Associated General Contractors are part of the coalition supporting the initiative.

Let’s Go Washington was set to assist with the signature gathering effort, Lane said earlier this year.

“We are protecting choice from everybody so everybody can choose any energy resource they think is best for their home or business,” Lane said.

WHA President Anthony Anton explained Asian restaurants have shown a particular worry of any natural gas ban.

“They are the third most common cuisine in the state and a lot of them have woks and base their cuisine or cooking background on open flame,” Anton said. “There are just not a lot of alternatives from them to lean on.”

In addition, the measure would overturn recent changes to Washington’s energy code that encourage the installation of electric heat pumps in new houses, apartments, and commercial buildings.

