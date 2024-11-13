(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

All lanes are now open after a collision on I-405 south involving a school bus just north of State Route 527 (SR 527) in Bothell, officials reported Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision in a post on X at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Just before 1:30 p.m., the agency stated on X all of the lanes were blocked and traffic couldn’t advance at all.

Just before 1:50 p.m., WSDOT reported on X the right lane was open for traffic. About an hour later, at 2:45 p.m., the agency provided another update on social media saying only the toll lane, on the left, remained blocked following the collision. At 3:10 p.m., WSDOT stated all lanes were clear and open again after the road incident.

The state agency did caution drivers to expect delays in the area and drive with caution while approaching the scene.

A school bus was involved in the I-405 collision in Bothell

The La Conner School District confirmed in a statement on its website Wednesday afternoon a school bus carrying its girls soccer team was involved in the collision and no one on the bus was injured.

“We’re relieved to report that all students and staff are safe following this afternoon’s accident,” the statement reads. “Our coaches and first responders on the scene ensured a swift response.”

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arranged for a city bus to safely transport everyone from the freeway, the school system’s statement concludes.

Later Wednesday, the school district released another short statement saying the soccer match the girls team was traveling to had to be rescheduled after the collision. It will take place Thursday, at 5 p.m. in Cle Elum.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Northshore School District and their transportation department for transporting our student-athletes and coaches back home …”

The school district added in another short post counselors will be available to anyone affected by the collision.

More details about the I-405 collision

WSP Trooper Rommie Smith confirmed in an interview with KIRO Newsradio Wednesday afternoon three vehicles were involved in the freeway collision, a pickup truck, a sedan and the school bus. It is not yet known how the collision occurred or who was at fault.

Smith added that the driver of the pickup truck did sustain minor injuries in the incident.

The school bus was damaged in the road incident and required a tow truck, Smith reported. That is what was causing the lane closures and subsequent traffic issues on the freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

