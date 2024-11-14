Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Gee and Ursula: Shoplifting expert challenges common perceptions over the crime

Nov 14, 2024, 12:07 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Shoplifting remains a major problem for retailers. (Photo: Ryan McFadden/Getty Images)...

Shoplifting remains a major problem for retailers. (Photo: Ryan McFadden/Getty Images)

(Photo: Ryan McFadden/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a candid interview on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, former Nordstrom loss prevention officer “Scott” shared his eye-opening experiences with shoplifting, challenging common perceptions about who commits these crimes.

Scott did not reveal his last name so he could be more candid. He worked at Nordstrom in New Jersey for 15 years and recounted a particularly surprising case involving a couple who frequented the store every Saturday. The woman appeared to be heavily pregnant for several months, which initially deterred suspicion. However, it was later discovered that she was using a prosthetic stomach to conceal stolen clothes.

Scott did not reveal his last name so he could be more candid. He worked at Nordstrom in New Jersey for 15 years and recounted a particularly surprising case involving a couple who frequented the store every Saturday. The woman appeared to be heavily pregnant for several months, which initially deterred suspicion. However, it was later discovered that she was using a prosthetic stomach to conceal stolen clothes.

“She had a very thin, layered plastic bulb-type thing that she would open up and stuff the clothes into,” Scott explained. This ingenious method allowed her to steal numerous high-value garments without raising alarms.

More from ‘Gee and Ursula:’ Former four-star general warns of a Hegseth-run military

The conversation took a deeper turn when Scott addressed the issue of profiling in loss prevention. He admitted that minority individuals, particularly Black shoppers, were often targeted more frequently. “The highest arrest rate that we had, unfortunately, were Black people because they were targeted,” he said, acknowledging the role of observation bias in these practices.

“I oversaw this department, and the agents that I worked with were minority,” Scott said. “We would watch people come into the store who were minority, and I’d say, ‘Why are we always watching this certain type of race, but black, there were black people.’ And the black agent said, ‘Bro, that’s because there’s a higher rate of black people that shoplift.’ That was straight from a black employee, an agent of mine. Talking about his own black race, wow!”

On KIRO Newsradio: Gov. Jay Inslee points to Climate Commitment Act as a success

Scott emphasized that shoplifting is not confined to any single demographic. “It could be anybody,” he noted, sharing that the largest thefts often came from employees rather than customers. “Sixty percent of the theft from Nordstrom were from employees, stealing from departments or the receiving bay.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Scott shared a poignant story about a man with an artificial leg who attempted to steal a purse. The man struggled to escape due to his disability, and the incident highlighted the complexities and human stories behind shoplifting statistics.

Scott’s insights shed light on the multifaceted nature of shoplifting and the biases that can influence loss prevention strategies. His experiences underscore the need for a more nuanced understanding of retail theft and the importance of addressing systemic biases in security practices.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge north....

Nate Connors

Good news for drivers: SR 529 bridge set to reopen in Everett

Drivers through Everett will notice something different on their Monday morning commute. Less traffic! The State Route 529 bridge between Everett and Marysville is ready to reopen.

1 hour ago

Shoplifting remains a major problem for retailers. (Photo: Ryan McFadden/Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee and Ursula: Shoplifting expert challenges common perceptions over the crime

Former Nordstrom loss prevention officer "Scott" shared his eye-opening experiences with shoplifting, challenging common perceptions.

4 hours ago

Images: At left, Bellevue Police Department Officer Kevin Bereta is seen in his uniform. At right, ...

Luke Duecy

Bellevue officer who fell 60 feet while serving VP Harris’ motorcade now suing state

Bellevue Police Officer Kevin Bereta and his wife, Jenny Bereta, are now suing the state of Washington.

5 hours ago

Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey during his swear-in ceremony, assuming post of drug czar in Clinton admin...

Bill Kaczaraba

Former four-star general warns of a Hegseth-run military

President-Elect Donald Trump has selected Fox News host Peter Hegseth as his nominee for Defense Secretary.

8 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police investigate after a mass stabbing in the Chinatown-International District....

James Lynch

Seattle officer responds to gruesome scene in CID: ‘He had many, many stab wounds in his back’

For the first time, we are hearing from the Seattle Police Department officer who was first on the scene at last Friday's mass stabbing in the Chinatown-International District.

22 hours ago

Mama's Mexican Kitchen...

Feliks Banel

Demolition permit issued for the old Mama’s Mexican Kitchen

The demolition permit for the former home of Mama's Mexican Kitchen was issued November 13 by the Seattle DCI.

22 hours ago

Gee and Ursula: Shoplifting expert challenges common perceptions over the crime