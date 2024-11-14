In a candid interview on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, former Nordstrom loss prevention officer “Scott” shared his eye-opening experiences with shoplifting, challenging common perceptions about who commits these crimes.

Scott did not reveal his last name so he could be more candid. He worked at Nordstrom in New Jersey for 15 years and recounted a particularly surprising case involving a couple who frequented the store every Saturday. The woman appeared to be heavily pregnant for several months, which initially deterred suspicion. However, it was later discovered that she was using a prosthetic stomach to conceal stolen clothes.

“She had a very thin, layered plastic bulb-type thing that she would open up and stuff the clothes into,” Scott explained. This ingenious method allowed her to steal numerous high-value garments without raising alarms.

The conversation took a deeper turn when Scott addressed the issue of profiling in loss prevention. He admitted that minority individuals, particularly Black shoppers, were often targeted more frequently. “The highest arrest rate that we had, unfortunately, were Black people because they were targeted,” he said, acknowledging the role of observation bias in these practices.

“I oversaw this department, and the agents that I worked with were minority,” Scott said. “We would watch people come into the store who were minority, and I’d say, ‘Why are we always watching this certain type of race, but black, there were black people.’ And the black agent said, ‘Bro, that’s because there’s a higher rate of black people that shoplift.’ That was straight from a black employee, an agent of mine. Talking about his own black race, wow!”

Scott emphasized that shoplifting is not confined to any single demographic. “It could be anybody,” he noted, sharing that the largest thefts often came from employees rather than customers. “Sixty percent of the theft from Nordstrom were from employees, stealing from departments or the receiving bay.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Scott shared a poignant story about a man with an artificial leg who attempted to steal a purse. The man struggled to escape due to his disability, and the incident highlighted the complexities and human stories behind shoplifting statistics.

Scott’s insights shed light on the multifaceted nature of shoplifting and the biases that can influence loss prevention strategies. His experiences underscore the need for a more nuanced understanding of retail theft and the importance of addressing systemic biases in security practices.

