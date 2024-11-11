Washington Governor Jay Inslee, nearing the end of his tenure as the longest-serving governor in the United States, expressed his pride in the state’s recent achievements, particularly the success of the Climate Commitment Act.

Speaking on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio Monday, Inslee said, “We had this fantastic win for our ability to build a clean energy economy and fight climate change.”

The governor acknowledged the complexity of explaining the Climate Commitment Act, which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and its associated gas tax.

“Basically, it charges polluters for pollution and recycles that money back to Washingtonians,” he explained.

Despite the challenges in communication, Inslee noted that voters decisively supported the act, rejecting efforts to repeal it by a significant margin of 62 to 38%.

Inslee also addressed the impact of the Climate Commitment Act on gas prices, acknowledging that many residents were unprepared for the increase. However, he emphasized that the investment in clean energy economies was a rational decision that would benefit Washington families in the long run.

Inslee also highlighted Washington’s unique position as one of the only two states that went blue in the recent elections, emphasizing the national significance of Washington’s decisions.

When discussing Initiative 2066, which prohibited state and local governments from restricting access to natural gas, passed but faces potential legal challenges. Inslee stressed the importance of the initiative process in the state and noted that the Supreme Court would ultimately decide its fate.

“There are serious questions whether or not it complied with the rules regarding initiatives,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Inslee highlighted both achievements and ongoing challenges. He pointed to progress in mental health services, including reduced wait times for treatment and compliance with federal court decisions. However, he acknowledged that more work is needed, particularly in completing the construction of a new 350-bed hospital at Western State.

Inslee said homelessness remains a significant issue, noting the removal of 42 encampments along Interstate 5 (I-5) and efforts to provide housing for those displaced.

“We’ve made some progress on that, but that will need to continue,” he said.

The governor attributed the housing shortage to the state’s rapid population growth, with a million new residents during his tenure, and the private sector’s inability to keep pace with housing demand.

As Inslee prepares for his next chapter, he said he remains optimistic about Washington’s future and the state’s role in leading national efforts on climate change and clean energy.

“I’m very proud to carry a Washington flag,” he concluded.

As for what’s next, the governor said he wants to be a ballboy for the new Seattle Sonics.

At the end of the interview, co-host Gee Scott asked the governor, “Steak vs. burger?” Reluctantly, Inslee said burger because it is cheaper and you can have it more often.

