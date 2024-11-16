A TikTok food critic with 16.7 million followers decided his next meal would be in Seattle.

Influencer Keith Lee, known for his authentic food reviews and the “Keith Lee effect” that leaves small businesses with lines out the door, visited the Emerald City this week.

He posted about several Seattle spots including King’s Barbeque House, Senait Restaurant Ethiopian Cuisine and FOB Sushi Bar with co-owner Vincent Chen telling KING 5 that Lee’s visit was the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

However, Andrew Lanier, the producer for “The Gee and Ursula” Show on KIRO Newsradio, wasn’t biting it.

“This Keith guy bothers me,” Andrew said on “Gee and Ursula” Thursday.

He referenced one video where he said Lee called duck sauce “hoisin sauce.”

“He is the most uninformed dude in the world when it comes to food,” Andrew added.

Co-host of “Gee and Ursula” Gee Scott explained the appeal.

“I’ll tell you what it is,” Gee said. “People love the authenticity of him.”

“It just feels like the dumbest people in society get rewarded the most,” Andrew replied.

To which Gee quipped, “I’m feeling like you can’t come to my barbecues.”

However, Gee said while he feels what Lee has been doing is “fantastic” his only drawback is that he thinks Lee should only do positive reviews.

“If you don’t have a positive review for someone then don’t say anything, because it’s really hard,” Gee said. “Keith Lee, yes, this is fantastic for the ones that are doing well, what if he goes to a restaurant and says ‘Eh it wasn’t really that good.’ You all of your hard work, you’re in trouble.”

Where would you recommend Keith Lee visit in Seattle?

Gee and KIRO Newsradio Fill-in Host Angela Poe Russell were asked which local spots they would recommend to Lee.

Gee’s answer: Pike Place Chowder.

“I’m telling you right now, Pike Place chowder,” he said. “Nobody has better clam chowder.”

Poe Russell’s answer was Top Pot Doughnuts.

“Whenever I have relatives come here, we are going to Top Pot Doughnuts,” she said. “They’re glazed, just amazing.”

John Curley Show fill-in hosts, producer weighs in

Joe Wallace, the producer of “The John Curley Show” on KIRO Newsradio said his wife “screamed like the Beatles were in town,” when she found out Lee was in Seattle.

“He went to four restaurants and evidently boosted the patronage of all these restaurants to their limits,” Joe said.

Fill-in Host for “The John Curley Show” Mike Lewis said Lee is “amazed by virtually everything he eats.” He added that he’s happy that the restaurants are getting business.

However, Lewis had some advice for Lee: “When you’re saying to the public, ‘I don’t know what that seasoning is, they didn’t tell me.’ Ask them,” he said.

Yet, KIRO Newsradio Fill-in Host Feliks Banel said, “I don’t think his audience cares about that. That would be more of a journalistic approach.”

Banel noted that before TikTok if someone did a TV show about a restaurant, the business would get a boost of customers and then service would die down until the rerun played. However, with TikTok “everything is a rerun all the time,” Banel said.

Therefore, the “Keith Lee effect” could last long after the popular influencer leaves the city. Lee’s latest post was Friday at Hood Famous Bakeshop in Seattle.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

