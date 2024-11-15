Close
GEE AND URSULA

Medved on Trump nominating RFK Jr. as health secretary: ‘Make America toothless again’

Nov 15, 2024, 3:11 PM

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health secretary. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)

(Photo: Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

President-elect Donald Trump is swiftly assembling his cabinet, with strong backing from the GOP. Representative Troy Nhels (R-TX) expressed unwavering support, stating, “There’s no question. He’s a leader of our party. We need to embrace his mission and goals, every single word.”

Nhels emphasized the party’s unity, saying, “If Donald Trump says jump three feet high and scratch your head, we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads.”

Political commentator Michael Medved talked about Trump’s picks on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, noting the strategic nature of Trump’s selections.

“Trump is organizing a fight at the beginning of his new term, which is surprising given his decisive victory,” Medved said. “You’d expect a call for unity, especially with close margins in both the House and Senate.”

More Medved: ‘Americans were in a bad mood. They wanted change’

The Senate stands at 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats, while the House has even slimmer margins. Medved highlighted the controversial nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, calling it “Make America Toothless Again.”

He also pointed out the unlikely confirmation of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, given his lack of prosecutorial experience and ongoing ethics investigations.

“Trump promised to be the voice of retribution, and he’s making moves that reflect that,” Medved added.

The ethics report on Gaetz, involving allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use, may never be released, raising concerns about transparency.

Medved questioned the rationale behind Gaetz’s nomination, suggesting it might be a strategic move.

“Gaetz is unpopular on Capitol Hill, even among Republicans,” he said “This could be a way to make him a sacrificial lamb.”

Medved to Hamas: ‘What are you trying to achieve other than killing Jews?’

The discussion also touched on other nominees like Kristi Noem for Secretary of Homeland Security and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Medved expressed skepticism about their qualifications but acknowledged their likely confirmations.

“Despite the red flags, we shouldn’t underestimate Trump’s ability to push these nominations through,” Medved concluded. “We’ve seen unexpected outcomes before, and this could be another instance.”

As Trump prepares for his new term, the GOP’s support remains steadfast. The coming weeks will reveal whether these controversial picks can withstand the scrutiny and secure their positions in the new administration.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Bill Kaczaraba

