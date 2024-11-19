Close
SR 20 North Cascade Highway closed for season

Nov 19, 2024, 6:58 AM

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway covered in snow. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Right as a massive storm approaches the region, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has decided to shut down the North Cascade Highway, State Route 20 (SR 20), for the winter due to avalanche danger.

WSDOT announced it will shut down a 37-mile stretch of SR 20 between Ross Dam (milepost 134) and Silver Star Gate (milepost 171). This annual closure typically reopens in late April to early May.

Good news for drivers: SR 529 bridge reopens in Everett after 5 months

“With 15 inches of new snow and wet weather in the forecast, State Route 20 North Cascade Highway is officially closed for the season,” Lauren Loebsack, communications manager for the North Central Region

The route was originally closed on Nov. 15 on a temporary basis due to forecasted snowfall. Conditions were reassessed Monday morning, with WSDOT deciding the road will remain closed for the winter.

More from WSDOT: WSDOT to address State Route 7’s growth spurt

Last season, the highway closed on Nov. 30 and didn’t reopen until April 19. In 2005, this route reopened on March 10, marking the earliest reopening in decades.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

SR 20 North Cascade Highway closed for season