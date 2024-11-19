SR 20 North Cascade Highway closed for season

Right as a massive storm approaches the region, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has decided to shut down the North Cascade Highway, State Route 20 (SR 20), for the winter due to avalanche danger.

WSDOT announced it will shut down a 37-mile stretch of SR 20 between Ross Dam (milepost 134) and Silver Star Gate (milepost 171). This annual closure typically reopens in late April to early May.

CLOSED FOR THE SEASON: After this morning’s field assessment, SR 20 North Cascade Highway is officially closed for the season on Monday (11/18) due to avalanche risk. Closure points are Ross Dam trailhead (MP 134) to Silver Star gate (MP 171). See you next spring! pic.twitter.com/Hcd1BWhI47 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 18, 2024

“With 15 inches of new snow and wet weather in the forecast, State Route 20 North Cascade Highway is officially closed for the season,” Lauren Loebsack, communications manager for the North Central Region with WSDOT. “The road will reopen in spring after crews clear the snow and make needed repairs.”

The route was originally closed on Nov. 15 on a temporary basis due to forecasted snowfall. Conditions were reassessed Monday morning, with WSDOT deciding the road will remain closed for the winter.

Last season, the highway closed on Nov. 30 and didn’t reopen until April 19. In 2005, this route reopened on March 10, marking the earliest reopening in decades.

