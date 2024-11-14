WSDOT to address State Route 7’s growth spurt

It’s time for the state to match all the explosive growth in the Spanaway area with much-needed improvements, and it’s looking for public feedback to make sure it gets it right.

State Route 7 (SR 7) just can’t handle all the traffic that is using it every day. Near State Route 507 (SR 507), which most people refer to as the Roy Y, there are 28,000 vehicles a day working their way up and down the corridor. It serves the growing communities of Frederickson and Graham and other areas.

‘I heard screeching:’ Many impacted by the I-405 collision in Bothell involving a school bus

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is about to start a multi-year project to improve about six miles of Highway 7, from the Roy Y south to 267th Street.

“We’re going to repave this section of roadway and build four roundabouts,” Mark Krulish, communications consultant with WSDOT, said. “That project is already funded for design and construction.”

There are other improvements the state wants to make in the area, and it’s asking for the public’s help on what it would like to see.

“We really want that boots-on-the-ground point of view,” Krulish said. “We want to hear from people who live and work there and are using the road every single day because their input will be extremely valuable to us as we finalize these recommendations.”

And not just drivers. Krulick said the state wants to hear from every type of user. WSDOT wants to improve this corridor with what it calls a “Complete Streets” approach.

“It’s an approach to planning that keeps in mind everybody who uses the roadway,” Krulish said. “We are looking to help people who walk, who bike, who roll, who use public transit, in addition to those who drive.”

More from Chris Sullivan: Successful construction season ends on I-90

Some of the additional improvements WSDOT is considering for the corridor.

“We are looking at things such as shared use paths,” Krulish said. “We are looking at medians in the roadway to reduce some left turns at some intersections, and we’re looking at additional roundabouts as well.”

The public open house runs through Nov. 26.

The pre-planning process should be completed early next year. Engineering will follow. There is no schedule yet for when construction will start.

Chris Sullivan covers transportation for KIRO Newsradio. Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Follow @https://twitter.com/newsguysully