Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing

Nov 20, 2024, 10:55 AM

marjorie taylor greene...

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)

(Photo: Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)

Angela Poe Russell's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

Don’t get me wrong, I love a great headline, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s challenge/threat to Republicans is significant political theater. Sadly, it’s also pretty disturbing.

To catch you up, Greene posted on the social platform X the following message to her Republican colleagues in the House and Senate: “If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see.”

More from Angela Poe Russell: A quality admired by Trump is likely what hurt Harris

Greene goes on to mention Jeffrey Epstein’s files and recordings, and claims Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. She said if we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight.

On the surface, this sounds great. Folks who never agree with her even love it. It seems like a call for transparency and accountability. But let’s step back.

Her comments suggest she is privy to sexual assault claims involving elected officials. People being paid off with taxpayer money. She also suggests some of them might be connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

So, she has this insight and is now demanding transparency? Why now?

We know Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, is alleged to have had sex with an underage girl as part of a trafficking scheme.

More on Matt Gaetz: Woman testified that she saw Matt Gaetz having sex with 17-year-old, attorney says

He resigned from Congress days before the ethics committee was to release its report, pretty much ending the investigation. But many Democrats and some Republicans still want those details. He is, after all, being nominated for the role of America’s chief law enforcement officer.

So, if I’m getting this straight, Greene is threatening to expose alleged perpetrators in the spirit of protecting someone accused of being a perpetrator. Make it make sense.

I want transparency in government and I want elected officials who aren’t afraid to speak up when they see something wrong. Sadly, in this case, It feels like she’s more concerned with preserving her agenda than pursuing truth.

Angela Poe Russell is a local media personality and regular fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

marjorie taylor greene...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing

When Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a challenge/threat to Republicans, it created significant political theater.

36 minutes ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: John Wilson on the John Curley Show

John Wilson, a King County Assessor, joined the John Curley Show to explain why he is running for King County Executive. Listen to The John Curley Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

17 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are You Prepared for the Bomb Cyclone?

With a Bomb Cyclone seemingly imminent, the Gee & Ursula Show talks about power outages in the PNW. They also wonder who comes up with the names like bomb cyclone, atmospheric river, or polar vortex. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Keith Lee Got A Big Surprise Sushi Restaurant in Seattle

Everyone’s talking about the elephant in the room, except it’s more like the worm in the sushi? Keith Lee at FOB Sushi in Seattle, and he got a big surprise. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Power Outages & Extreme Weather in the PNW

The Gee & Ursula Show weighs in on the Bomb Cyclone. They can’t help but wonder why people are surprised about the power going out because it happens every year. #bombcyclone #seattleweather #poweroutages

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How To Avoid 3 Classic Scams!

John Curley gives a class on three classic scams to avoid; The Immigration scam, the Three-card Monte scam, and, of course, the “I can tell you what city and state you got them shoes in” scam. Listen to The John Curley Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio […]

22 hours ago

Angela Poe Russell: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing