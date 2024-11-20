Angela Poe Russell: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing

Don’t get me wrong, I love a great headline, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s challenge/threat to Republicans is significant political theater. Sadly, it’s also pretty disturbing.

To catch you up, Greene posted on the social platform X the following message to her Republican colleagues in the House and Senate: “If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see.”

Greene goes on to mention Jeffrey Epstein’s files and recordings, and claims Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. She said if we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight.

On the surface, this sounds great. Folks who never agree with her even love it. It seems like a call for transparency and accountability. But let’s step back.

Her comments suggest she is privy to sexual assault claims involving elected officials. People being paid off with taxpayer money. She also suggests some of them might be connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

So, she has this insight and is now demanding transparency? Why now?

We know Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, is alleged to have had sex with an underage girl as part of a trafficking scheme.

He resigned from Congress days before the ethics committee was to release its report, pretty much ending the investigation. But many Democrats and some Republicans still want those details. He is, after all, being nominated for the role of America’s chief law enforcement officer.

So, if I’m getting this straight, Greene is threatening to expose alleged perpetrators in the spirit of protecting someone accused of being a perpetrator. Make it make sense.

I want transparency in government and I want elected officials who aren’t afraid to speak up when they see something wrong. Sadly, in this case, It feels like she’s more concerned with preserving her agenda than pursuing truth.

