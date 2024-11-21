Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Cliff Mass: Second ‘strong’ windstorm will hit Washington Friday, with one key difference from ‘bomb cyclone’

Nov 21, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Photo: A crew cuts a tree that fell on a Taco Bell restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Issaq...

A crew cuts a tree that fell on a Taco Bell restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Issaquah, after a "bomb cyclone" storm brought high winds to the area. (Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP)

(Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

As locals are still recovering from this week’s “bomb cyclone” windstorm, many still without power, Cliff Mass, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Washington, says we’re about to get hit with another strong windstorm. Like on Tuesday night, the windstorm will be localized and winds will be easterly. But there’s one key difference.

“It’s going to be a cyclone. It’ll be a strong one, but it’s not going to be a bomb cyclone. All that means is it’s not going to rev up faster to a certain degree,” Mass explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Compared to the Tuesday night bomb cyclone, it’ll be weaker. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be weak. And there’s one area it’ll actually be stronger than the bomb cyclone.

“It’ll start off tomorrow morning with strong winds along the foothills again. So it’s going to be kind of a repeat, but much weaker repeat than we had last time. So places like Enumclaw and Black Diamond and North Bend, going out towards Renton and SeaTac, the winds are going to pick up and they’re going to get gusty. It gets up 30-40, miles per hour. So, you know, not that they needed it, but it’s going to be a little bit more of that wind tomorrow morning,” Mass explained.

More from Jason Rantz: Why are some pretending the atmospheric bomb windstorm in Washington wasn’t a big deal?

Where in Washington will the windstorm the hardest?

Mass says the forecasts shows the windstorm hitting Washington in two steps. The easterly winds will start “down slope on the Cascades, so those foothill communities will pick up wind.” But by noon, they’ll die down. Then, winds along the coast will hit hard.

“In central Puget Sound, it won’t be that bad. But later in the afternoon, early evening, as the low gets close, and this low will be much closer, but it’s much weaker, the winds will really gust up along the coast. And we’re talking about 50 to 70 miles per hour. So it’ll be actually be stronger than last time,” Mass warned.

‘Massive devastation:’ Hundreds of thousands are still without power after Washington storm

Tacoma, Seattle and Everett will be spared the stronger winds, but Mass expects it could hover around 30 miles per hour. But it won’t be big enough to cause a lot of damage.

“I think the main issue is to be damage along the coast, and wind and power outages along the coast. That’ll be the main aspect of this storm,” Mass concluded.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

MyNorthwest Weather

Photo: A crew cuts a tree that fell on a Taco Bell restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Issaq...

Jason Rantz

Cliff Mass: Second ‘strong’ windstorm will hit Washington Friday, with one key difference from ‘bomb cyclone’

While residents still recover from a bomb cyclone, UW Atmospheric Sciences professor Cliff Mass says Washington will get a strong windstorm.

30 seconds ago

La Niña will bring more wind and rain to the Pacific Northwest. (Getty Images)...

Ted Buehner

La Niña wreaking havoc in the Pacific Northwest bringing more wind, rain

The latest seasonal weather outlook on La Niña was released by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

Photo: A tree fell on a car on Northeast Seattle after a strom swept through the area....

Julia Dallas

‘Trees were falling like toothpicks’: Washington residents recoup after storm

KIRO Newsradio spoke to people around Western Washington Wednesday who are surveying the damage and waiting for power to be restored.

21 hours ago

Photo: Downed power lines in the Puget Sound....

James Lynch and Julia Dallas

Utilities offer advice as residents wait for power restoration across Puget Sound

Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have outlined recommendations to prepare for a windstorm and for after the storm passes.

21 hours ago

state routes highways...

Frank Sumrall

What highways, state routes are closed due to the bomb cyclone?

As of 6 a.m. Nov. 20, here are the current conditions of major highways and state routes affected by the bomb cyclone.

1 day ago

Image: Large trucks pass on the left as a fallen tree lies above the right four lanes of northbound...

Steve Coogan

At least 2 killed as falling trees cause multiple issues in Western Washington

Downed trees struck homes and littered roads across Washington. Two people died in separate incidents during the storm Tuesday night.

1 day ago

Cliff Mass: Second ‘strong’ windstorm will hit Washington Friday, with one key difference from ‘bomb cyclone’