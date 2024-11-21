As locals are still recovering from this week’s “bomb cyclone” windstorm, many still without power, Cliff Mass, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Washington, says we’re about to get hit with another strong windstorm. Like on Tuesday night, the windstorm will be localized and winds will be easterly. But there’s one key difference.

“It’s going to be a cyclone. It’ll be a strong one, but it’s not going to be a bomb cyclone. All that means is it’s not going to rev up faster to a certain degree,” Mass explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Compared to the Tuesday night bomb cyclone, it’ll be weaker. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be weak. And there’s one area it’ll actually be stronger than the bomb cyclone.

“It’ll start off tomorrow morning with strong winds along the foothills again. So it’s going to be kind of a repeat, but much weaker repeat than we had last time. So places like Enumclaw and Black Diamond and North Bend, going out towards Renton and SeaTac, the winds are going to pick up and they’re going to get gusty. It gets up 30-40, miles per hour. So, you know, not that they needed it, but it’s going to be a little bit more of that wind tomorrow morning,” Mass explained.

Where in Washington will the windstorm the hardest?

Mass says the forecasts shows the windstorm hitting Washington in two steps. The easterly winds will start “down slope on the Cascades, so those foothill communities will pick up wind.” But by noon, they’ll die down. Then, winds along the coast will hit hard.

“In central Puget Sound, it won’t be that bad. But later in the afternoon, early evening, as the low gets close, and this low will be much closer, but it’s much weaker, the winds will really gust up along the coast. And we’re talking about 50 to 70 miles per hour. So it’ll be actually be stronger than last time,” Mass warned.

Tacoma, Seattle and Everett will be spared the stronger winds, but Mass expects it could hover around 30 miles per hour. But it won’t be big enough to cause a lot of damage.

“I think the main issue is to be damage along the coast, and wind and power outages along the coast. That’ll be the main aspect of this storm,” Mass concluded.

