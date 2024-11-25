Ross: Voters weren’t just voting for change, they were voting for a hormone
Nov 25, 2024, 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:05 am
(Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)
The internet continues to analyze the election, but look at this – a CBS News poll shows close to 60% of Americans, including some Democrats, approve of how Trump is handling the transition.
And the more I read the post-election analysis, the more I’m convinced voters weren’t just voting for a change – they were voting for a hormone.
More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing
I actually wrote a song about it a few years back when I was in my country phase:
Guys picking fights in a Honky Tonk bar
Flashing loaded guns from a souped up car
Bully hits your kid, but you never see him cry — I think we all know why
It’s testosterone — simple little hormone, very good for muscle tone
Everybody hates all the trouble it creates
But its handy on a date
Man with a chainsaw revving up his toy
Father watching football rooting for his boy
Puts hair on your chest and a tiger in your pants — but it has no place in France
It’s testosterone — simple little hormone, gets you to the end zone
Once upon a time your body made it from scratch — but now we use a patch
The French have wine, and the Germans have beer,
Italians have spaghetti and a lot of gondoliers
But they ain’t the ones who are calling all the shots — and I bet you know why not
Because while they were all watching soccer, we were taking over the world’s supply of …
Testosterone — we are a steroid nation, its in our legislation
We put it in our sons, and its even in our daughters
In fact, I think we even put it in the water!”
More from Dave Ross: Don’t criticize the man who’s giving you cheaper gas … if only for an hour
Just kidding, of course, but if it is in the water, I’m pretty sure RFK, Jr. will take care of that.
Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here
Dave's Commentary
- Tune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.