Ross: Voters weren’t just voting for change, they were voting for a hormone

The internet continues to analyze the election, but look at this – a CBS News poll shows close to 60% of Americans, including some Democrats, approve of how Trump is handling the transition.

And the more I read the post-election analysis, the more I’m convinced voters weren’t just voting for a change – they were voting for a hormone.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing

I actually wrote a song about it a few years back when I was in my country phase:

Guys picking fights in a Honky Tonk bar Flashing loaded guns from a souped up car Bully hits your kid, but you never see him cry — I think we all know why It’s testosterone — simple little hormone, very good for muscle tone Everybody hates all the trouble it creates But its handy on a date Man with a chainsaw revving up his toy Father watching football rooting for his boy Puts hair on your chest and a tiger in your pants — but it has no place in France It’s testosterone — simple little hormone, gets you to the end zone Once upon a time your body made it from scratch — but now we use a patch The French have wine, and the Germans have beer, Italians have spaghetti and a lot of gondoliers But they ain’t the ones who are calling all the shots — and I bet you know why not Because while they were all watching soccer, we were taking over the world’s supply of … Testosterone — we are a steroid nation, its in our legislation We put it in our sons, and its even in our daughters In fact, I think we even put it in the water!”

More from Dave Ross: Don’t criticize the man who’s giving you cheaper gas … if only for an hour

Just kidding, of course, but if it is in the water, I’m pretty sure RFK, Jr. will take care of that.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/thedaveross