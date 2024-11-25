Close
Ross: Voters weren’t just voting for change, they were voting for a hormone

Nov 25, 2024, 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

voters hormone...

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024. (Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)

(Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


KIRO Newsradio Host

The internet continues to analyze the election, but look at this – a CBS News poll shows close to 60% of Americans, including some Democrats, approve of how Trump is handling the transition.

And the more I read the post-election analysis, the more I’m convinced voters weren’t just voting for a change – they were voting for a hormone.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘good idea’ is actually pretty disturbing

I actually wrote a song about it a few years back when I was in my country phase:

Guys picking fights in a Honky Tonk bar

Flashing loaded guns from a souped up car

Bully hits your kid, but you never see him cry — I think we all know why

It’s testosterone — simple little hormone, very good for muscle tone

Everybody hates all the trouble it creates

But its handy on a date

Man with a chainsaw revving up his toy

Father watching football rooting for his boy

Puts hair on your chest and a tiger in your pants — but it has no place in France

It’s testosterone — simple little hormone, gets you to the end zone

Once upon a time your body made it from scratch — but now we use a patch

The French have wine, and the Germans have beer,

Italians have spaghetti and a lot of gondoliers

But they ain’t the ones who are calling all the shots — and I bet you know why not

Because while they were all watching soccer, we were taking over the world’s supply of …

Testosterone — we are a steroid nation, its in our legislation

We put it in our sons, and its even in our daughters

In fact, I think we even put it in the water!”

More from Dave Ross: Don’t criticize the man who’s giving you cheaper gas … if only for an hour

Just kidding, of course, but if it is in the water, I’m pretty sure RFK, Jr. will take care of that.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here

