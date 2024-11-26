Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Police: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing semitruck on SR 16; traffic backed up

Nov 25, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:49 pm

Image: A semi-truck rolled over on State Route 16 on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024....

A semi-truck rolled over on State Route 16 on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol/@wspd1pio on X)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol/@wspd1pio on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A semitruck that rolled over on the ramp from State Route 16 (SR 16) to S. Sprague Avenue has led to injuries and a major traffic backup in the Tacoma area, state agencies report.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident and the people in those vehicles were transported to area hospitals, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated on X late Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI.

Both ramps from SR 16 to S. Sprague Avenue are closed, the WSP reported. The closure “extends from the intersection of S. Sprague Avenue and 19th to SR 16.”

Commuters should expect a lengthy closure. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has suggested travelers use alternate routes.

The truck that rolled over is carrying argon gas, the WSP also reported. The agency added “there is no danger to the public” at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Chokepoints

Image: Sea-Tac Airport operations resumed normal operations after a cyberattack....

Steve Coogan and Heather Bosch

After hack, Sea-Tac Airport website back up in time for Thanksgiving travel

The Sea-Tac Airport website is back up and running after a ransomware attack shut several systems offline late during the summer.

1 hour ago

Image: A semi-truck rolled over on State Route 16 on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024....

Steve Coogan

Police: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing semitruck on SR 16; traffic backed up

A rolled over semi truck on the ramp from State Route 16 to Sprague has led to injuries and a major traffic backup, state agencies report.

3 hours ago

SR 106 hood canal...

Frank Sumrall

Hillside slide causes SR 106 along Hood Canal to shut down in both directions

State Route 106 has been closed in both directions along the Hood Canal in Mason County due to a hillside slide.

10 hours ago

Photo: The three-year I-5 Yesler to Northgate project will replace concrete panels, repave sections...

Nate Connors

WSDOT: Massive project will disrupt traffic for 3 years as crews work to repair I-5

Seattle commuters should brace for significant traffic disruptions next year as the Washington State Department of Transportation embarks on its largest "Revive I-5" project to date.

4 days ago

Image: A Washington license plate can be seen in a recent photo....

Chris Sullivan

Fines for license plate covers start in 2025

These are usually clear, plastic covers that go over your license plates to protect the plates from damage. They are also illegal in WA.

4 days ago

state routes highways...

Frank Sumrall

What highways, state routes are closed due to the bomb cyclone?

As of 6 a.m. Nov. 20, here are the current conditions of major highways and state routes affected by the bomb cyclone.

6 days ago

Police: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing semitruck on SR 16; traffic backed up