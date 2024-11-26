A semitruck that rolled over on the ramp from State Route 16 (SR 16) to S. Sprague Avenue has led to injuries and a major traffic backup in the Tacoma area, state agencies report.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident and the people in those vehicles were transported to area hospitals, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated on X late Monday afternoon. The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI.

Both ramps from SR 16 to S. Sprague Avenue are closed, the WSP reported. The closure “extends from the intersection of S. Sprague Avenue and 19th to SR 16.”

Commuters should expect a lengthy closure. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has suggested travelers use alternate routes.

The truck that rolled over is carrying argon gas, the WSP also reported. The agency added “there is no danger to the public” at this time.

Rollover tanker at the Sprague Ave. ramp in Tacoma. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/PAsQCalhRA — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) November 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.