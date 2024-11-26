Even though some people are still without power, King County has already added services to help with the storm cleanup.

King County Executive Dow Constantine praised the efforts of workers. “I want to commend the utility crews, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), and first responders for their incredible hard work during this challenging time,” Constantine said in a statement. “Their dedication and action have been critical in responding to the impacts of this emergency.”

Storm debris on private property is the responsibility of the owner. The county has added services for yard waste collection. Constantine has also issued an emergency order that allows the Solid Waste Division to waive service hours and fees for debris removal. This order activated the Regional Emergency Operations Center, coordinating with cities, public agencies, and partners such as hospitals and the American Red Cross.

Constantine said he has directed the Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols in unincorporated areas, including Mirrormont and Tiger Mountain. “This added presence aims to reassure residents and help protect these communities as we continue the recovery,” he said.

Utility crews continue to handle the most urgent damage. “Our road crews are actively repairing damaged roads and bridges, addressing safety concerns, and restoring access for residents,” Constantine stated. He emphasized the close collaboration with Puget Sound Energy to complete critical repairs to power lines and infrastructure. “By coordinating these efforts, we are working to ensure that restoration progresses efficiently and helps communities recover as quickly as possible.”

Constantine acknowledged the frustration of those still without power, noting that wind patterns had made certain areas particularly vulnerable. “To those still waiting for power to be restored, we know how devastating this is,” he said.

The county is activating ways to help those hard hit by the storm. “As the region recovers, we are gathering damage estimates from County agencies, cities, and public organizations to support potential federal disaster declarations and relief programs, including U.S. Small Business Administration loans,” Constantine said.

King County Emergency Management is seeking information from residents and businesses affected by the storm to help Washington request disaster assistance from FEMA. Those with damaged property may qualify for property tax relief. For more information, visit King County Emergency News.

“Our teams are fully committed to providing updates and working around the clock to ensure our communities recover as quickly and safely as possible from the impacts of this devastating storm,” Constantine concluded.

