Students and parents at four Seattle elementary schools are breathing a sigh of relief now that the district won’t shut them down.

In a note sent out Monday, Superintendent Brent Jones said he no longer saw a pathway for the closure approach in the 2025-26 school year.

What we have witnessed this year is a master class on FECKLESS leadership. From Jones to the School Board and the crying board president Liza Rankin, they’ve lost all credibility.

The district has a nearly $100-million budget gap. That isn’t going away.

Jones initially proposed closing up to 21 schools, causing all sorts of stress and anxiety for students and parents. Somehow he and the board did not anticipate such strong reactions and threats of a mass exodus from an already struggling district. So, the Superintendent cut down the list to four. He still didn’t explain WHY or HOW he decided on these four elementary schools. Not to mention, the closures would barely help in filling the budget hole.

Once again, the parents and students make passionate pleas to keep them open. And once again, the Superintendent and the board caved in.

Kudos to the parents and kids who successfully pleaded their case. But this is only going to exacerbate the problem.

Jones recently got a pay raise. His salary is close to $400,000 a year. He is paid to make tough decisions. This was the classic ‘kick the can down the road.’ He says he’s going to find savings in operational efficiencies and will beg the legislature for money. That sounds like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Do you recall the state already dealing with a $10-billion deficit?

So, he has to come up with a plan. Fire a bunch of people in administration or somehow squeeze money out of a rock in Olympia. The other options are to hit taxpayers for more money, re-negotiate teachers and staff contracts next year and pay them less or CLOSE schools.

Doing nothing is not an option and this lack of leadership only guarantees more chaos for Seattle Public Schools next year.

