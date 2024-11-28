Thanksgiving, a cherished American holiday, has come under fire from the Radical Left. Like almost every other tradition or holiday they loathe, the Radical Left misunderstands its origins and misinterprets its significance to satisfy their woke agenda.

The Radical Left labels Thanksgiving a “celebration” of colonialism and oppression. They hope to “decolonize” the holiday and replace it with narratives like “Truthsgiving.” Wokescolds at The Nation even wonder if we should keep celebrating the holiday.

The activist perspective not only distorts historical facts but also undermines the unifying spirit of Thanksgiving. Americans must reject their hate and intolerance and celebrate a tradition that should bring us all closer together.

Why does the Radical Left hate Thanksgiving?

The Radical Left’s animosity towards Thanksgiving stems from a flawed understanding of its history.

They assert that the holiday commemorates the subjugation of Native Americans, citing events like the 1637 Pequot massacre as the true origin. In Seattle, the revisionist narrative has gained traction, with some local activists pushing to replace Thanksgiving with observances that focus solely on historical grievances. But that interpretation is historically inaccurate.

While the Pequot massacre was a tragic event in history, it is not connected to the establishment of Thanksgiving as a national holiday. The Thanksgiving tradition traces back to the 1621 harvest feast shared by Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe, symbolizing cooperation and gratitude. This event is widely regarded as the foundation for the modern Thanksgiving holiday, which was later formalized by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 to foster national unity during the Civil War. Linking Thanksgiving to the Pequot massacre misrepresents the holiday’s true origins and overlooks its intended message of gratitude and togetherness.

The Radical Left’s campaign against Thanksgiving is part of a broader agenda to rewrite American history, emphasizing its flaws while ignoring its achievements. This approach fosters resentment and guilt, a distraction from our great nation’s progress and the principles that unite us.

Thanksgiving embodies gratitude, community, and the celebration of blessings — values that should transcend political divides and reflect our core ideals. But Radical Left activists can’t hold positive views on our nation because they pretend it’s founding is built on white supremacy.

Yet, embracing Thanksgiving allows us to honor all the positive aspects of our history and culture. It’s a time to appreciate the sacrifices of those who came before us and to recognize the opportunities we enjoy today. By focusing on gratitude and unity, we can bridge divides and foster a sense of community. It’s no wonder the Radical Left stands in such stark opposition.

You’d hope that even in Seattle, a city that claims to embrace diversity and progressive values, Thanksgiving would serve as a reminder of the importance of coming together despite differing perspectives. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the city’s rich cultural tapestry and to express appreciation for the freedoms and opportunities that define American life. Instead, we get left-wing think pieces on why you shouldn’t invite Trump supporters to Thanksgiving dinner, or crank Yale psychiatrists who think it’s “essential” we cut off Trump supporters from our lives during the holidays.

Reject the radicals, embrace the holiday and enjoy your turkey

The Radical Left’s disdain for Thanksgiving reflects a broader trend of devaluing traditions that promote unity and national pride. It’s why it’s so important for us to say no to their efforts, even in Seattle.

By rejecting their narrative and embracing the true spirit of Thanksgiving, we commit ourselves to the values that make America exceptional. It’s a time to set aside political differences, gather with loved ones, and reflect on the blessings we share as a nation and a community. And yes, those gatherings include those of with which we disagree politically.

We cannot allow radical ideologies to overshadow the positive aspects of our shared heritage. Thanksgiving is a celebration of gratitude, unity and the enduring spirit of the American people. By embracing this holiday, we honor our past, celebrate our present and look forward to a brighter future.

