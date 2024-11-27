In an effort to boost President Joe Biden’s poor economic record, his allies claim Thanksgiving 2024 is the cheapest in years. But a close look at the numbers is precisely why virtually no American is celebrating the Thanksgiving prices this year.

Anti-Trump pollster Frank Luntz set off a firestorm on X after posting a CNBC article claiming, “The average cost of #Thanksgiving dinner (estimated at $58.08 for a 10-person gathering) has dropped 5% since last year — the lowest since 2021.” The article cited the American Farm Bureau Federation’s nationwide survey of grocery prices.

Immediately, Luntz was ratioed. Users responded by mocking the idea that Thanksgiving in 2024 cost $58.08 for a 10-person gathering. Others pointed to how much money they’re spending this Thanksgiving.

Luntz wasn’t alone in spreading pro-Biden propaganda. Democrat strategist Matt McDermott pretended the media wasn’t pro-Democrat during the election.

He posted, “Now that the election is over, major media outlets suddenly decided the economy is doing great.”

He was referencing a USA Today article claiming, “Turkeyflation? Not this year.” NBC News, meanwhile, called Thanksgiving 2024 prices “historically affordable.” But the Thanksgiving prices do not honestly reflect what Democrat shills claim.

Are prices really lower for Thanksgiving 2024?

The Farm Bureau does show a 5% drop in prices this Thanksgiving. It sounds fine on the surface, but the price drop is 5% only when compared to last year and is only at “the lowest level since 2021.” And it only comes after a massive surge thanks to Democrat’s inflationary crisis and lower demand for turkey, the most expensive part of the meal.

The reality is the cost of Thanksgiving 2024 is 19% higher than in 2019. As is usually the case, costs vary by region. In the West, the average cost for Thanksgiving, per the Farm Bureau, is $67.05, much higher than the national average.

Seattle-area shoppers are feeling the high prices, with one shopper telling the Seattle Times “things are definitely more expensive.” The newspaper said a review of local prices shows Thanksgiving dinner here is much more expensive than the West Coast average.

Farm Bureau not as rosy as anti-Trump voices

While some items cost less, dinner rolls, fresh cranberries and stuffing are more expensive. And, as the Farm Bureau noted, the 6% decrease in turkey prices this year “is a bit of an anomaly” because demand is much lower this Thanksgiving.

Even the Farm Bureau noted a “moderate decline doesn’t erase dramatic increase of 2 years ago.”

“While consumers are getting some much-needed relief after years of elevated retail prices, these grocery bills also reflect some hard conversations around the dinner table for farm and ranch families,” the Farm Bureau noted in a markedly less cheery analysis than provided by Luntz and his like-minded anti-Trump media allies.

Misleading Thanksgiving analysis on prices

Luntz and like-minded anti-Trump voices are engaging in classic spin, engineered to prop up Biden’s dismal economic record.

Left-wing media and their Democrat allies desperately want you to believe things are improving. But when they cherry-pick numbers like this, they ignore the reality: most Americans are still struggling to make ends meet. No one feels relief from a 5% price dip on turkey when every other aspect of their budget is still in Bidenflation chaos. It’s a big reason why Donald Trump is the president-elect.

Let’s call the analysis what it is: a disingenuous attempt to claim victory for an administration plagued by economic failures. Biden’s economy isn’t winning and no amount of cheap stuffing is going to make Americans feel otherwise.

