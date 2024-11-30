Health officials suspend licenses of substance abuse treatment provider

State health officials have suspended the licenses of a Pierce County outpatient drug treatment center that operates clinics in Lakewood, Gig Harbor and Puyallup.

The Washington State Department of Health has issued an immediate suspension of licenses held by Rainier Recovery.

Health authorities say the agency hired counselors who don’t have the required education and supervision skills and failed to accurately document patient records in a timely manner.

Some of those patients have been ordered to undergo court-mandated treatment and monitoring.

Rainier Recovery has 28 days to respond to the allegations and request a hearing. In the meantime, they are unable to provide services to patients in Washington state.

An attorney representing the treatment center has responded to the charges.

“Our client denies the allegations raised by the Department of Health,” attorney Seth Rosenberg said in a statement released to The Tacoma News Tribune. “We look to the administrative process to clear them of the allegations.”

The Department of Health says Rainier Recovery will be permitted to contest the suspensions. It could request an adjudicative proceeding as well as a hearing to show cause whether an immediate suspension was warranted.

On the treatment center’s website, it released the following statement:

We regret to inform you that Rainier Recovery Centers is temporarily suspending services. During this time, we remain committed to ensuring your care is not disrupted. To support continuity in your recovery journey, we have partnered with other agencies to provide assistance if you choose: ​ Olalla Recovery Centers (for clients in Gig Harbor): For referrals, please contact Jennifer Valencia at 253.851.2552.

Prosperity Wellness Center (for all clients currently receiving services in Lakewood or Puyallup): For referrals, please contact Jill Knoblauch at 253.528.4276, ext. 3123.

Northwest Integrated Health: For patients currently receiving MAT services, please connect with Jennifer Carlson at 253.620.0487.

AL’TA Counseling: For Lakewood clients with CHPWA and Coordinated Care : 253-473-7586 Our clinical team is working diligently to ensure proper care coverage during this transition. A staff member will contact you in the coming days to discuss next steps and guide you through this process, ensuring your needs are addressed without delay. We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time. Your care and well-being remain our highest priorities, and we are actively working with our legal team to resolve this matter as quickly as possible to resume services.

Investigative documents outlined in a 25-page “Notice of Immediate Enforcement Action” accused Rainier Recover of colluding with an unnamed law firm to ensure court-ordered clients were reported to be compliant with sobriety.

In exchange, the firm allegedly continued sending patients to the the treatment centers.

The documents also accuse Rainier Recovery of changing clinical records, at the request of an attorney, to downplay clients’ needs and minimize court scrutiny of their cases.

A former employee who said they were unjustifiably terminated also claimed that staff falsified urinalysis testing results.

Investigators reported the treatment center’s management conducted “corrupt practices motivated by financial considerations instead of the clinical needs of the patients and the needs of the criminal justice system to accurately monitor the patient’s treatment status.”

The treatment provider is also is accused of employing people who claimed to be Substance Use Disorder Professional Trainees (SUDPTs), but were not qualified. State investigators allege the employees submitted applications to the state to get credentialed, but then started conducting assessments and treatment before their applications were approved.

In June, health department officials reported finding a number of Rainier Recovery’s employees had licenses that were invalid, or had no licenses at all.

They also reported that a number of employees thought they were SUDPTs, but weren’t properly trained and had not enrolled in school.

The legal documents from the case are available to the public. They can be accessed online by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations.

Copies can also be requested, by calling (360) 236-4700.

State health officials encourage anyone else who believes a health care facility may have violated licensing laws to come forward. They can file a complaint by calling (360) 236-2620.

Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

Thomas Brock is a weekend anchor, editor and reporter for KIRO Newsradio.