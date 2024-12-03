Harger: Seattle plagued by spreading graffiti along I-5 corridor

The graffiti problem along Seattle’s Interstate 5 (I-5) corridor is getting worse, and it’s hard to miss. Monday morning, after spending a week away over Thanksgiving break, I drove through Seattle and was saddened but not surprised by what I saw. The graffiti, like a bad fungal skin infection, is spreading everywhere along the freeway.

It’s an eyesore. But more than that, it’s infuriating for those of us who pay taxes, knowing we’re footing the bill for the cleanup. And now, the vandals appear to have found a way to make a bad situation worse.

Some graffiti isn’t just scrawled with spray paint anymore. Videos on social media, like one I stumbled across on YouTube, showcase a new method: Using modified fire extinguishers filled with paint to create massive tags, several stories high. The result? Sloppy, oversized graffiti that’s not only ugly but also more expensive and difficult to remove.

Over the summer, KIRO Newsradio’s Nate Connors and I took a closer look at the scope of the problem. We set out to count the tags along I-5 within Seattle’s city limits. What we found was staggering: At least 8,555 tags lining the freeway. That number, collected just a few months ago, already feels outdated. Today, the number of tags could easily exceed 10,000, possibly more.

And the problem isn’t confined to Seattle. Cities across the region are grappling with similar issues. While graffiti might seem like a lesser concern compared to violent crime, it’s a visible marker of urban decay, and one that’s hard to ignore. It raises questions about the overall tone and health of a community.

A few weeks ago, there was some progress. Kent Police assisted the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in arresting a graffiti vandal wanted for a string of incidents. It was a small win, but it hasn’t made much of a dent in the problem. The tags keep appearing, and the scope of the issue only grows.

I understand that law enforcement priorities need to focus on serious crimes that threaten public safety. Violent crime is a pressing concern, and it should remain the top priority. But the graffiti is more than just an aesthetic problem. It’s a sign of deeper issues. It’s a reminder, in bold letters, of neglect and disorder.

Research has long suggested that visible signs of disorder, like graffiti, can contribute to an environment where other crimes flourish. It’s the “broken windows” theory: When small problems are left unchecked, bigger problems are more likely to follow.

The question is, what should be done?

For starters, it’s time to treat graffiti for what it is: a crime. Vandalism isn’t harmless self-expression; it’s a deliberate act of destruction. It costs taxpayers money and erodes the quality of life in our communities. Police and prosecutors must prioritize enforcement against repeat offenders. Programs that clean up graffiti quickly could also help send a message that this behavior won’t be tolerated.

Otherwise, it seems like we’re letting the vandals write their own rules, all over our city.

