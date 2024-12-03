Close
GEE AND URSULA

Gee Scott Jr. turns to prayer in the midst of Ohio State-Michigan brawl

Dec 3, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines players fly a flag prior to a brawl between playe...

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines players fly a flag prior to a brawl between players from both teams following a 13-10 Michigan win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Insert: Gee Scott Jr. seen praying with other players. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In the aftermath of the intense Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, a massive post-game brawl erupted, leaving fans and players in shock. Among the chaos, one player stood out for his unexpected response. Gee Scott Jr., a player for Ohio State and son of KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott, was seen praying on the sidelines with a teammate and a member of the Michigan team, a moment captured on video and shared widely.

Reflecting on the incident, Scott Jr. shared his thoughts on “The Gee and Ursula Show.” He admitted that a few years ago, he might have been at the forefront of the fight. However, his recent spiritual transformation has changed his approach to conflict.

“I’ve received this revelation of who my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is, and he has given me a new heart and different desires,” Scott Jr. explained. He emphasized that his way of fighting now involves prayer, citing Ephesians, which speaks of battles against unseen forces rather than physical enemies.

The brawl was triggered when Michigan players planted their flag on Ohio State’s block “O” in the middle of the field, a move that incited strong reactions from Ohio State players. Despite the heated emotions, Scott Jr. chose to respond with prayer, demonstrating his commitment to his faith.

Scott Jr. addressed the perception that his approach might be seen as soft.

“I think that people who take the stand to turn the other cheek and handle things this way are sincerely tougher than those who lash out,” he said. He praised his teammates who joined him in prayer, highlighting the strength it takes to deny one’s immediate feelings of anger and frustration.

As Ohio State awaits their seeding in the college football playoffs, Scott Jr. remains focused on learning from the loss and preparing for future games.

“The first thing you do is figure out the mistakes,” he said. “Then, you get your butt up and let’s go win the whole thing.”

Scott Jr.’s journey reflects a profound personal evolution, one that he attributes to his faith.

“In the book of Philippians, it says to not worry about anything, but pray about everything, and the Lord will give you peace and joy that surpasses human understanding,” he shared. His story is a testament to the power of faith and the strength it takes to choose peace over conflict.

