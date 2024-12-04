Close
24-hour Voodoo Doughnuts location opening in Capitol Hill next week

Dec 4, 2024, 8:22 AM

An employee holds out a tray of gourmet doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnuts. (Photo: Brandon Williams, WireImage)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One of the most iconic donut chains in the Pacific Northwest, Voodoo Doughnuts, is opening a new location in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Dec. 10.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring some Voodoo Magic to Seattle,” Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, said in a press statement provided to KIRO Newsradio. “It’s been many years in the making and the Capitol Hill neighborhood is the perfect site for our first store.”

More on Capitol Hill: Capitol Hill pizzeria abandons location, leaves behind $100K in unpaid rent

The Capitol Hill location has been in the works for more than a year, as it was first announced in October 2023 in preparation for a Sring 2024 opening. The store is located at 1201 Pine Street in Capitol Hill, near Cal Anderson Park. Restaurants Lan Hand-Pulled Noodles and Pho 4 U were located at that spot before the Portland-based donut chain moved in.

Twenty percent of the first day’s sales will go to support the FareStart nonprofit, Voodoo Doughnuts stated in the announcement. An “exclusive gift” will also be available for the first 50 people in line.

According to the Capitol Hill Blog, Voodoo Doughnuts joins an already competitive area for donuts. Capitol Hill is the birthplace of Top Pot Donuts, while Mighty-O and Donut Joy give locals a vegan donut option. Other donut shops in the neighborhood include General Porpoise’s, Raised Doughnuts, George’s Delicatessen and Half and Half Doughnut Co.

“We’ve been looking into Seattle, you can’t imagine how many years for the perfect spot,” Schultz told KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch last year about relocating to Seattle. “We’re looking to hire 75 folks in an implemented around the community which is quite frankly the most important thing we do is put people to work.”

Capitol Hill dinosaur theft spree: SPD arrests costume-clad suspect

In the last 20 years, Voodoo Doughnuts has established shops across nine states. This will be the pastry chain’s second location in Washington after opening a location in Vancouver in 2022. In addition to the Oregon and Washington locations, Voodoo Doughnut also operates in Colorado, Texas, California, Arizona, Tennessee and Florida.

The Capitol Hill store is expected to be open 24 hours a day.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

