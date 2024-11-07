Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Capitol Hill dinosaur theft spree: SPD arrests costume-clad suspect

Nov 7, 2024, 11:58 AM

capitol hill dinosaur...

Screenshot of the suspect being handcuffed and placed into an SPD vehicle. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was alerted of a reptile, specifically a species of dinosaur that was believed to be extinct, stealing packages throughout Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last month.

Surprised and even startled by the sudden reappearance of one of Earth’s most dangerous living creatures, officers investigated further and found the thefts were actually done by a man wearing a green dinosaur costume.

More local crime: Seattle woman arrested for father’s murder after police investigate property damage call

The costumed man allegedly broke into an apartment building and stole packages at approximately 3 a.m. last month. When officers found the suspect, he was carrying a backpack stuffed with other people’s mail. After stealing multiple packages and mail, one resident spotted him and identified him and his unique appearance to SPD.

Thanks to the dinosaur’s bright green complexion, SPD officers were able to quickly spot and arrest the costume-clad suspect.

“Police arrested the 34-year-old dino-human hybrid and booked him into jail for two counts of burglary,” SPD stated in its crime blotter.

More local crime: The trigger was pulled 13 times, 34-year-old man died at the scene

Burglary tools were also found among the suspect’s possessions at the time of his arrest. SPD attached video footage of the arrest to its crime blotter, which can be accessed here.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

capitol hill dinosaur...

Frank Sumrall

Capitol Hill dinosaur theft spree: SPD arrests costume-clad suspect

SPD was alerted of a reptile, specifically a species of dinosaur that was believed to be extinct, stealing packages throughout Capitol Hill.

3 seconds ago

Police lights...

Luke Duecy

The trigger was pulled 13 times, 34-year-old man died at the scene

The suspect told detectives he aimed a Glock 9mm at the 34-year-old man, closed his eyes, pulled the trigger 13 times, then fled in a car.

1 hour ago

seattle woman murder...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle woman arrested for father’s murder after police investigate property damage call

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a woman for murder in the second degree in South Seattle Tuesday night.

5 hours ago

Photo: A Pierce County man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for drug trafficking an...

Julia Dallas

Southwest Washington business owners poisoned air for profit

The owners of two automotive businesses in Clark County drove themselves into legal trouble.

19 hours ago

edmonds hate crime...

Luke Duecy

Elderly woman charged with hate crime in Edmonds after alleged attack at political rally

An 82-year-old woman in Edmonds was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after she confronted two women during a political rally.

1 day ago

Pierce County deputies respond to vehicle in a ditch near Puyallup, following a South Hill shooting...

James Lynch

Shooting near house party in South Hill kills 1, injures 3

One person was killed and three others were injured in multiple overnight shootings in Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

3 days ago

Capitol Hill dinosaur theft spree: SPD arrests costume-clad suspect