Capitol Hill dinosaur theft spree: SPD arrests costume-clad suspect

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was alerted of a reptile, specifically a species of dinosaur that was believed to be extinct, stealing packages throughout Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last month.

Surprised and even startled by the sudden reappearance of one of Earth’s most dangerous living creatures, officers investigated further and found the thefts were actually done by a man wearing a green dinosaur costume.

More local crime: Seattle woman arrested for father’s murder after police investigate property damage call

The costumed man allegedly broke into an apartment building and stole packages at approximately 3 a.m. last month. When officers found the suspect, he was carrying a backpack stuffed with other people’s mail. After stealing multiple packages and mail, one resident spotted him and identified him and his unique appearance to SPD.

Thanks to the dinosaur’s bright green complexion, SPD officers were able to quickly spot and arrest the costume-clad suspect.

“Police arrested the 34-year-old dino-human hybrid and booked him into jail for two counts of burglary,” SPD stated in its crime blotter.

More local crime: The trigger was pulled 13 times, 34-year-old man died at the scene

Burglary tools were also found among the suspect’s possessions at the time of his arrest. SPD attached video footage of the arrest to its crime blotter, which can be accessed here.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.