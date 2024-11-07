Seattle woman arrested for father’s murder after police investigate property damage call

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a woman for murder in South Seattle Tuesday night.

SPD officers were first alerted to the incident when the department received reports of someone breaking glass windows at a home in South Seattle. When they arrived at the scene, a residence in the 9200 block of Spear Place South, they spotted the suspect responsible for the property damage. When they investigated further, officers discovered a dead body inside the home.

More local crime: Survivor of 2013 sexual assault in Kent reacts to suspect’s arrest

Officers discovered the body was of a 67-year-old male with “clear signs” of trauma. SPD confirmed with KIRO Newsradio that the body was the suspect’s father.

The suspect, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested and transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation. During the process of being arrested, the woman assaulted an officer.

Once she was released from the hospital, detectives booked and processed the Seattle woman into King County Jail under the charges of murder in the second degree.

More local crime: Elderly woman charged with hate crime in Edmonds after alleged attack at political rally

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units processed the scene. The circumstances leading up to the crime are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.