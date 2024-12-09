A former foster child credits Treehouse, a Seattle-based nonprofit dedicated to helping young people in foster care thrive, with transforming her life — from providing her first camera to funding her education — as now she’s calling on others to support the organization that gave her both hope and a future.

“People who are in the foster care situation, they could be in a very unique living situation that doesn’t feel safe,” Ericka Mickelson told KIRO Newsradio, offering advice to a new generation of children entering foster care, as she did 10 years ago. “So, find something that makes you feel safe. For me, it was photography. It’s an art for me, but also, with my photography, I like to put emotion into it.”

Through her lens, Mickelson has captured both the world around her, and herself around the world. From a brooding black-and-white shot of Chelsea Piers, snapped at 16 while studying in New York City, to softened light gracing a beige-checkered blanket and her newborn son’s wrinkly toes, her photography is a reflection of her life’s journey.

More from Treehouse: How your donations support Treehouse’s Holiday Magic program

One of her favorite shots is a verdant vista of a river, carving through a valley before Mt. Rainier, taken during a “goodbye” hike.

“I moved out of state just because it’s a lot more affordable outside of Washington,” she said.

Mickelson said these scenes from her life — of adventure, of hope and of chasing purpose — have only been immortalized in photography and film because of Treehouse.

“Treehouse bought me my first camera and lens, and I still use it today,” she said. “They also helped pay the tuition needed for me to go to New York.”

Treehouse, a nonprofit founded in 1988 by a group of social workers, aims to give foster kids a life well loved and a fair shot at success.

Before she attended a photography class from The New York Times that ignited a lifelong passion, before she graduated with an undergraduate degree in psychology and before she moved out of state, Mickelson’s journey began with a difficult personal challenge.

“I entered foster care due to my mom struggling with mental health issues,” she told KIRO Newsradio.

Treehouse was there for Mickelson as she went through her personal journey

But Treehouse was there every step of the way.

“I was introduced to Treehouse by my social worker,” Mickelson said. “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been receiving services — whether that is going to their clothing store, Holiday Magic – which provides a Christmas gift to myself each year – or receiving case management and support from a specialist.”

Since then, her specialist, Cindy, has been there for all of Mickelson’s milestones.

“My specialist has seen me buy a house, seen me graduate. They have seen me have my son and create a family,” Mickelson said. “So, I kind of have another addition to my family. I have someone that is there for me when I need them and will help me the best they can.”

Treehouse has helped launch Mickelson’s life and provided for her new family.

Dave Ross: Donating to Treehouse a great way to spread Holiday Magic

“They allowed me to enroll my son before he was born,” she said. “They actually helped me stock up on clothes, diapers … they were able to pay for some groceries for me or provide gas vouchers.”

Treehouse has never asked for anything in return, but Mickelson is asking you — yes, you reading this right now — to help Treehouse support another life, like hers and her sons.

“I don’t know if I would have graduated high school,” she said. “I definitely would not be a homeowner at almost 23. I wouldn’t have gone to college. I probably wouldn’t be — I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

This article is published in the spirit of KIRO Newsradio’s 36th Annual Holiday Magic campaign to support Treehouse for foster kids.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/HeySamCampbell