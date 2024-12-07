Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JAKE AND SPIKE

Marysville’s Tulalip Christmas lights dazzle with 7.8 million bulbs

Dec 6, 2024, 4:26 PM

Tulalip Christmas Lights 7 Tulalip Christmas Lights 6 Tulalip Christmas Lights 5 Tulalip Christmas Lights 4 Tulalip Christmas Lights 3 Tulalip Christmas Lights 2 Tulalip Christmas Lights 1
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Norman Vincent Peale once said, “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” If that’s true, the new and improved Tulalip Christmas lights display embodies the holiday spirit in the Pacific Northwest. Best of all, it is free.

The Tulalip Lights, located at 10400 34th Avenue Northeast, also have an ice-skating rink and appearances by Santa. Tickets for one-hour skating sessions (with skate rentals included) are $15 for adults and $12 for children (12 years old and under) and can be purchased at the rink or in advance.

Teresa Meece, Operations Director for Quil Ceda Village that runs the display told “The Jake and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio the lights start going up on September 9.

“There is an army of people this year,” she said. “They work seven days a week. They’re ready for it.”

Weekend event digest: Santa Con and more fun holiday-themed events

Tulalip started the lights in 2022, right after COVID-19 hit.

“We just wanted to bring joy to everybody,” Meece said. “And that’s why we brought the lights for the community, for our tribal members, for everybody. It’s really fun.”

Meece said in front of the casino, there are ponds and trees lit up everywhere.

“Then, when you walk over to the amphitheater, the trees there are mature,” she said. “They’re 20 years old, so they’re very large.”

MyNorthwest Crime: Replica of famous ‘Christmas Story’ leg lamp stolen from WA store

That is where she said visitors will find food vendors.

“We have 17 tribal food vendors there, serving everything from barbecue, Hawaiian food to Mexican food to pancakes,” Meece shared. “Everything is there.”

“Tulalip Ice,” is a 40’x 80′ outdoor ice rink at the Tulalip Amphitheatre surrounded by a display of more than 1.3 million lights. The rink will be open to the public. Tickets for one-hour skating sessions (with skate rentals included) are $15 for adults and $12 for children (12 years old and under) and can be purchased at the rink or in advance.

“We start talking about next year as soon as we turn on the lights,” Meece said.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Jake and Spike

Tulalip Christmas Lights 5...

Bill Kaczaraba

Marysville’s Tulalip Christmas lights dazzle with 7.8 million bulbs

The new and improved Tulalip Christmas lights display is truly one of the Pacific Northwest's traditions and it is free.

3 hours ago

Image: A Santa Claus display can be seen ahead of the opening of the Seattle Christmas Market in No...

Paul Holden and Steve Coogan

Seattle holiday season events: Where to go to get into the spirit

The holiday season is here and there are plenty of places to go and experiences to enjoy, both in Seattle and across the Puget Sound region.

6 days ago

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appears on KIRO Newsradio. (Photo: Frank Sumrall)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell: Government needs to balance being tough on crime with compassion

Appearing on KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says it is important to be tough on crime, but be compassionate as well.

7 days ago

B24 - World War II...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jake’s story of his grandfather in World War II honors those on Veterans Day

KIRO Newsradio host Jake Skorheim's grandfather was 19-years-old and the co-pilot of a B-24 shot down in World War II.

25 days ago

Image: The Trapper Creek WSA contains a significant canyon on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountai...

Steve Coogan

‘Goosebumps:’ Wyoming story of a possible helpful ghost give Jake and Spike chills

A teen hunter received assistance getting out of a tough spot in Wyoming in 1951. Did a helpful ghost who died years earlier lend a hand?

1 month ago

Photo: The Boeing machinists’ strike has gripped the Puget Sound region, with 33,000 workers walk...

Charlie Harger

‘Boeing can’t afford to drag this out:’ KIRO Newsradio hosts react to strike

The Boeing strike, which has significant implications for both Boeing and the local community, was a hot topic on KIRO Newsradio.

3 months ago

Marysville’s Tulalip Christmas lights dazzle with 7.8 million bulbs