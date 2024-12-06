Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Replica of famous ‘Christmas Story’ leg lamp stolen from WA store

Dec 6, 2024, 1:21 PM

A version of the leg lamp is available on Amazon. (Photo courtesy of Marysville Police Department)

BY BILL KACZARABA


If you are a fan of the holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” you’ll remember the leg lamp. A replica has been snatched from Larry’s Plumbing in Marysville and they’d like it back.

Now, as you can imagine, many people are making fun of the heist. Even the owners are calling themselves “the joke of Marysville,” but this is a robbery and it involved breaking a big window at the front of the store. Apparently, the only thing taken was the coveted lamp.

Eric Klemp, the owner of the store, loves the movie. He told KIRO 7 that when he first bought the property, he knew he wanted to create a holiday window.

“I can remember that as a kid going to the mall with my parents, every store — Bon Marche, JC Penny’s, Fredrick and Nelson’s had a display window,” he told KIRO 7. “And I wanted one too and being a fan of ‘A Christmas Story’ the first thing I said was, ‘We’re buying a leg lamp.'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @larrysplumbingsupply

The replica leg lamp was a heartfelt loss, but the window hit Klemp in the wallet. He told KIRO 7 it will cost him $3,000 to replace.

“I ordered a new one,” he told KIRO 7. “They’re not going to beat me, they’re not going to win.”

The store’s surveillance camera captured blurry images of the culprits.

Leg lamp stolen from Marysville plumbing business. (Photo via KIRO 7)

If anyone knows who may have stolen the lamp, they are asked to call 425-743-4940.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

