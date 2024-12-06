If you are a fan of the holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” you’ll remember the leg lamp. A replica has been snatched from Larry’s Plumbing in Marysville and they’d like it back.
Now, as you can imagine, many people are making fun of the heist. Even the owners are calling themselves “the joke of Marysville,” but this is a robbery and it involved breaking a big window at the front of the store. Apparently, the only thing taken was the coveted lamp.
Eric Klemp, the owner of the store, loves the movie. He told KIRO 7 that when he first bought the property, he knew he wanted to create a holiday window.
“I can remember that as a kid going to the mall with my parents, every store — Bon Marche, JC Penny’s, Fredrick and Nelson’s had a display window,” he told KIRO 7. “And I wanted one too and being a fan of ‘A Christmas Story’ the first thing I said was, ‘We’re buying a leg lamp.'”