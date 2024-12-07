Shooting in Seattle’s International District injures five people

Seattle police are working to track down one or more suspects after five people were shot at a hookah lounge in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The first reports of gunfire came in just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Someone reported shots being fired on South Lane Street near 8th Ave. S., a block north of S. Dearborn St.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone who had been hit by gunfire.

But a few minutes later, several shooting victims showed up at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Room.

Four of the injured arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.

A fifth victim, a male, called 911 from 4th Avenue in Belltown and said he had been shot in the same incident.

Dispatchers sent emergency crews to his location, just south of Denny Way.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated him at that location.

Police detectives say there were a total of five victims hit by gunfire in the shooting.

Four are men and a woman was also shot.

Their injuries range from stable to serious condition.

One man required emergency surgery at Harborview.

Police have not identified any possible suspects.

Investigators were able to recover several shell casings.

They found some inside the hookah lounge and recovered several more from outside of the business.

They have not figured out what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

They have started gathering information, by interviewing witnesses and victims at the shooting scene and at the hospital.

They are also asking for others to come forward with information. Detectives say anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information that could lead officers to possible suspects should call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

They say callers can remain anonymous.