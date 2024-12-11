The historic lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle was badly damaged in a fire in November believed to be arson, and the extent of the damage – and the cost to repair it – have yet to be fully determined. Also unknown is if and when the lodge, which hosts recreation programs and other activities, will reopen.

KIRO NewsRadio reached out to the Seattle Department of Parks & Recreation (SPR) Wednesday for an update on clean-up work taking place in the wake of the fire and, more specifically, about efforts to repair the damaged structures. Along with the main lodge, a number of smaller cabins were also damaged by vandals as part of the same incident.

SPR officials declined an interview request, and provided a written statement instead.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to restore and retain the lodge building. However, the full extent of the damage is still unknown. Because the stairs were destroyed, for example, we haven’t been able to access and assess the second floor. As we gain more access to the building and begin the stabilization work, we will learn more about the damage and restoration needs. Our team will assess the damage and develop options with cost estimates for restoration or other alternatives. We plan to have a preliminary scope and estimate by the end of Quarter 1, 2025. Given the time associated with design, permitting and public works, construction would likely take place in 2027 or 2028. The stabilization work is focused on maintaining the lodge structure and preventing any further damage until a long-term project can be scoped, designed, and completed. The scope of the stabilization work will include selective demolition of the damaged parts of roof, assessment and shoring of walls that need support, carting-out of debris, and ventilating the building to dry it out. The stabilization work will also provide an opportunity for our team to better understand the extent of the damage caused by the fire. We aim to begin stabilization work as soon as possible. It will likely begin before the end of 2024 and go well into the first half of 2025. To date we have: Hired a contractor to board up windows and tarp over open holes in the roof of the lodge and damaged cabins;

Documented the damage to structures, met with insurance representatives and initiated an insurance claim;

Replaced the windows to one of the damaged cabins;

Began working with an architect to outline a scope of stabilization work to the lodge; and

Initiated an Emergency Public Works process to hire a contractor to perform stabilization work. The park is currently open for use, and there are port-a-potties on site. We are working on a plan to see if we can still offer environmental education programs without the use of the building. Start date on programs is still TBD.”

KIRO NewsRadio reached out to the Seattle Police Department for the latest on the arson investigation but we have not yet heard back. In the meantime, KIRO Newsradio will continue to reach out to Seattle Parks & Recreation for updates and will share what we learn as work at Camp Long progresses.

