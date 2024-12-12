Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Northshore School District teacher arrested for attempted child rape

Dec 12, 2024, 6:55 AM | Updated: 7:13 am

northshore school rape...

Exterior of Northshore School District administration building. (Photo courtesy of Northshore School District)

(Photo courtesy of Northshore School District)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Northshore School District teacher was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of a child, Redmond Police confirmed.

Officers with the Redmond Police Department (RPD) arrested the suspected teacher, 61, during a multi-agency sting operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

According to RPD, a detective posed as a child and communicated with the suspect online.

More related news: Former assistant principal at Seattle K-8 school charged for allegedly soliciting sex from minor

“Online communications between a detective and the suspect led to a planned meeting at a hotel in Redmond, where he believed he was meeting minors for illicit purposes,” RPD said in a prepared statement.

The suspect is currently being held at the King County Correctional Facility.

“Based on the information we have been provided by law enforcement, the arrest is not related to any attempted misconduct with a Northshore student,” Northshore School District said in a statement for students, families and staff, obtained by KOMO News. “As soon as the Redmond Police made the District aware, the teacher was placed on administrative leave. The district will continue to cooperate with the police, and provide support as needed.”

More on WA schools: New proposals in WA for transgender high school student-athletes

The teacher was working Leota Middle School, according to the district’s message.

Anyone who believes their child may be a victim is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

boat capsizes...

Frank Sumrall

Coast Guard: Two bodies found, belived to be connected to capsized fishing boat in Alaska

The Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for five people after their fishing boat reportedly capsized near Couverden Point, Alaska.

13 minutes ago

northshore school rape...

Frank Sumrall

Northshore School District teacher arrested for attempted child rape

A Northshore School District teacher was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of a child, Redmond Police confirmed.

19 minutes ago

road closed...

Chris Sullivan

Edgewater Bridge: ‘Road Closed’ really means the road is closed

Locals are struggling with what 'Road Closed' signs mean around a year-long construction project between Everett and Mukilteo.

39 minutes ago

Photo: Olympia police are looking for Allen Leman (L) and Drake Coop (R)....

Julia Dallas

Olympia police looking for two 11-year-old runaways

The Olympia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two children. OPD reported two 11-year-old boys ran away.

14 hours ago

Image: The lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle dates to the early 1940s; it was struck by an arsonis...

Feliks Banel

Seattle Parks expects to restore historic Camp Long lodge, but questions remain

The historic lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle was badly damaged in a fire in November and the cost to repair it has yet to be determined.

16 hours ago

Players vie for the ball in a high school basketball game. (Photo: AP)...

Bill Kaczaraba

New proposals in WA for transgender high school student-athletes

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is proposing a new way for transgender athletes to participate in high school sports.

17 hours ago

Northshore School District teacher arrested for attempted child rape