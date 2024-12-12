Northshore School District teacher arrested for attempted child rape

A Northshore School District teacher was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of a child, Redmond Police confirmed.

Officers with the Redmond Police Department (RPD) arrested the suspected teacher, 61, during a multi-agency sting operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

According to RPD, a detective posed as a child and communicated with the suspect online.

“Online communications between a detective and the suspect led to a planned meeting at a hotel in Redmond, where he believed he was meeting minors for illicit purposes,” RPD said in a prepared statement.

The suspect is currently being held at the King County Correctional Facility.

“Based on the information we have been provided by law enforcement, the arrest is not related to any attempted misconduct with a Northshore student,” Northshore School District said in a statement for students, families and staff, obtained by KOMO News. “As soon as the Redmond Police made the District aware, the teacher was placed on administrative leave. The district will continue to cooperate with the police, and provide support as needed.”

The teacher was working Leota Middle School, according to the district’s message.

Anyone who believes their child may be a victim is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

