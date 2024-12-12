Woman sexually assaulted at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma, no arrests so far

A woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday evening near the Point Defiance dog park, prompting an investigation from the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

While walking her dog at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man. The incident occurred in the parking lot attached to the dog park. According to TPD, the suspect was described as wearing a mask, gloves and overall dark clothing.

No arrests regarding the crime have been made, as of this reporting. Tacoma police officers are urging residents to remain vigilant while walking in the area.

Tacoma detectives and crime scene technicians have launched an active investigation into the assault.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

