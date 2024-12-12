An assistant principal at a Snohomish County middle school has been on administrative leave because he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree child rape, according to The Everett Herald.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 6 by Lake Stevens police. The allegations are unrelated to his job at Centennial Middle School and he has no previous criminal record. He has been on leave since Sept. 4.

An Everett District Court judge ordered the man to avoid contact with minors and set bail at $50,000. He has since posted bail. No charges have been filed in Snohomish County Superior Court.

“As with all personnel matters, Snohomish School District cannot share details,” District spokesperson Kristin Foley told The Everett Herald. “Please be assured that as soon as the district became aware of the non-school related allegations, the district placed the assistant principal on administrative leave.”

The man’s attorney claimed, “The charge has been dismissed, the case has been closed. That’s really all we have.” But County Prosecutor Jason Cummings said that the case remains under review by his office, describing it as an “active, open file.”

“It will take some time to work through the allegations to make that charging determination,” he said.

MyNorthwest initially named the man, but no longer is because he hasn’t been charged and it is not clear whether he will be.

