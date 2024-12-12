A Seattle man was among the 39 people granted a pardon by President Joe Biden on Thursday as part of a significant act of clemency that also saw the commutation of sentences for nearly 1,500 individuals.

According to the White House, this marks the largest single-day act of clemency in modern U.S. history. Clemency is the term for the power the president has to pardon, in which a person is relieved of guilt and punishment, or to commute a sentence, which reduces or eliminates the punishment but doesn’t exonerate the wrongdoing. It’s customary for a president to grant mercy at the end of his term, using the power of the office to wipe away records or end prison terms.

Biden pardons 3 Washington residents

The White House announced that Terence Anthony Jackson, 36, a Seattle resident, was convicted of a non-violent drug offense when he was 23 years old. Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges and served his sentence. According to a press release, under current laws and sentencing practices, Jackson would have likely received a shorter sentence.

Since his release, the White House stated Jackson has been actively involved in the Seattle community, working full-time in the legal industry while pursuing a degree. He has also volunteered as a barber for children in need. Those who know Jackson describe him as dependable and caring, always striving to help others.

Russell Thomas Portner of Toutle, which is located in Cowlitz County, previously pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense Portner, now 74, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. The White House reported in its statement Porter was honorably discharged after earning multiple decorations, including the Bronze Star.

Since Portner was convicted, he got married, raised four children, operated a successful business, and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service, The White House explained.

“He is currently a member of several veterans organizations,” the statement reads. “Neighbors, business associates, and friends describe him as trustworthy, loyal, and as a respected businessperson.”

Rosetta Jean Davis of Colville earlier pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses. After successfully serving her sentence, Davis, 60, maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse, the White House explained.

“Colleagues, family, friends, and neighbors all speak highly of her, citing her hard work, dependability, and willingness to serve as an example of rehabilitation,” the statement from the Biden administration reads.

Biden has pardoned his son Hunter: What does that mean?

More on Biden’s recent actions

Thursday’s actions come amid public scrutiny following President Biden’s recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on gun and tax charges. The decision sparked a bipartisan uproar, with a recent AP-NORC poll revealing that only about 22% of Americans approved of the pardons, while 51% disapproved. The controversy has added to the debate over the use of presidential pardon powers and the importance of maintaining public trust in the justice system.

President Biden said his decision to grant clemency to Jackson and others is part of a broader effort to address issues of justice and fairness in the criminal justice system. The president emphasized the importance of second chances and equal justice under the law. He stated that clemency is a tool to promote public safety, support rehabilitation and provide meaningful opportunities for reintegration into society.

The nearly 1,500 people who had their sentences commuted were primarily those placed in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House said they have since demonstrated successful reintegration into their communities, showing that they can contribute positively to society when given the opportunity. According to the statement, the commutations and pardons are intended to recognize their efforts and provide them with a fresh start.

Biden said he would be taking more steps in the weeks ahead and would continue to review clemency petitions. The second largest single-day act of clemency was by Barack Obama, with 330, shortly before leaving office in 2017.

More from Charlie Harger: Seattle plagued by spreading graffiti along I-5 corridor

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said in a statement. “As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

Biden remains under pressure from advocacy groups to pardon broad swaths of people, including those on federal death row, before the Trump administration takes over in January.

The president previously issued 122 commutations and 21 other pardons. He’s also broadly pardoned those convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, and pardoned former U.S. service members convicted of violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest; The Associated Press

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Charlie’s stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirocharlie