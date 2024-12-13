Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Come celebrate: Bike and pedestrian bridge debuts at Montlake this weekend

Dec 13, 2024, 5:00 AM

WSDOT combined two photos on October 31 to create this top-down panorama of the nearly complete Montlake lid and interchange on SR 520 in Seattle. Some of the remaining work includes a new transit center on top of the lid, and the extension of the SR 520 Trail to connect to Montlake Boulevard and the Bill Dawson Trail on the west side of Montlake Boulevard. (Images courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Images courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation via Flickr Creative Commons)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Just weeks before the State Route 520 (SR 520)/Montlake Lid Project wraps up, the public is invited to attend the inaugural opening of the bike and foot bridge this weekend.

The bridge spans SR 520 and the new trail is located east of Montlake Boulevard. The trail is 73 feet wide with a 14-foot-wide paved portion that connects to several trails, including the SR 520 Trail and the Montlake Playfield (Bill Dawson Trail).

At the north end of the bridge, pedestrians will be able to step onto an overlook boasting breathtaking views from the snow-capped mountains to Husky Stadium and everything in between. Adding to the Pacific Northwest ambiance are nearly 15,000 plants that will help muffle the sounds of the bustling traffic below.

It is important to note that if you are heading to the footbridge from the north end, you should use the sidewalk on the east side of the Montlake Bridge. The trail on the west side is no longer there.

Everyone is invited to attend the Bike the Bridge ceremony this weekend, whether you’re biking, walking, running or strolling. There will even be mechanics on-site to offer minor repairs to bicycles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The event begins Saturday, December 14, at 11 a.m. However, attendees should plan to arrive early to get in line and enjoy hot cocoa, coffee and cookies!

Cascade Bicycle Club has invited bicyclists to start earlier, at 10:15 a.m., as the club will ride south on the Burke-Gilman Trail before joining the inaugural bike ride at 11:30 a.m., as stated on the club’s website.

Be sure to dress warmly as rain and cool temperatures are in the forecast.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

