Seattle commuters should brace for significant traffic disruptions next year as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) embarks on its largest “Revive I-5” project to date.

Traffic through this area is already notoriously bad, and it’s about to get a lot worse. The ambitious plan will overhaul an 8-mile stretch of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Yesler Way and Northgate, addressing critical infrastructure needs on one of the state’s busiest freeways.

KIRO Newsradio was the only media outlet present at Thursday morning’s press conference where this massive traffic project was announced.

Starting in spring 2025, two northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge will be blocked off 24/7 for nine months. This will create a major bottleneck for drivers. Plus, the express lanes will only support northbound traffic at all times during this period, making southbound commutes even more challenging.

“Beginning in March 2025, the northbound Ship Canal Bridge will reduce to two to three lanes of traffic,” Ed Kane, a representative from WSDOT’s Northwest region, said. “We’ll have concrete barriers set up and we’ll be working on the other two lanes of the bridge. The express lanes will be open northbound the entire time.”

Good news for drivers: SR 529 bridge reopens in Everett after 5 months

Project entails important repairs for 8-mile stretch of I-5

The project, set to continue through fall 2027, involves extensive repairs and repaving efforts. The construction will be tackled one large segment at a time. According to Kane, the initiative is essential for maintaining the safety and efficiency of this important transportation corridor.

“During the next three years, on an 8-mile section of I-5 between Yesler and Northgate, we’ll repair and repave the Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge and the southbound Lakeview Viaduct between the Ship Canal and Denny Way,” Kane said. “We’ll also replace some worn-out concrete panels on southbound I-5 between Yesler and the Ship Canal, and repave about 30 on and off ramps between the Ship Canal and Northgate, and replace several bridge expansion joints.”

The decision to undertake such a big project stems from the freeway’s age and the frequency of emergency repairs. The Ship Canal Bridge alone required 49 emergency repairs between August 2022 and 2023, with nearly 200 emergency repairs on the stretch since 2019.

To speed up the work and minimize long-term disruptions, WSDOT has opted for a more intensive construction schedule.

“To complete this work as quickly as possible, we’re allowing our contractor to close two lanes of I-5 in one direction for up to nine months a year,” Kane explained. “This is the most efficient and safest way to get the work done. It provides a safe work zone for the people doing the work and allows for daytime work, which is the most efficient way to do the work.”

The project will be executed in phases, with significant lane reductions and full closures planned to facilitate the construction. In 2026, the focus will shift to the southbound lanes.

“In spring into June, we’ll reduce southbound I-5 to two lanes from the Ship Canal Bridge down to Denny Way,” Kane noted. “We’ll reopen all lanes in June for the World Cup events, so there won’t be any lane restrictions at that time. Our contractor will return in July, set the lane closure back up, and work into the fall,” Kane noted.

I-5 restoration project final phase in 2027

The final phase in 2027 will see continued work on the southbound lanes from the Ship Canal Bridge to Mercer.

“In spring 2027, right through the fall, the contractor will have two lanes closed and two lanes open again on southbound I-5, this time from the Ship Canal Bridge to Mercer,” Kane said. “Again, the express lanes will be open southbound the entire time.”

More traffic news: WSDOT to address State Route 7’s growth spurt

The project also includes paving approximately 30 ramps, which will primarily occur during nighttime and weekend closures. Full directional closures of I-5 will be necessary to set up and dismantle work zones.

“Each year, we’ll have a full closure weekend to set up the work,” Kane explained. “Halfway through the year, we’ll have another closure to swap the work zone.”

WSDOT urges drivers to plan accordingly

WSDOT acknowledged the significant impact this project will have on commuters and urged the public to plan accordingly.

“We know this work is going to cause major disruptions to people traveling up and down I-5,” Kane said. “We suggest you carpool, use transit services and travel at off-peak times whenever possible. The WSDOT website has several planning tools. As WSDOT says, ‘Know before you go.’ Check out the website, see where the traffic is, and what might be your best way to get where you’re going.”

Despite the anticipated headaches, the Revive I-5 project is seen as a necessary step to ensure the long-term viability of Seattle’s primary north-south artery.

“It’s time to get after the work,” Kane said. “This is the most efficient and safest way to get the work done.”

To learn more about the project and to view a map, visit WSDOT’s website.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Follow @https://twitter.com/kirotraffic