MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Stanley recalling millions of travel mugs over concerns of shrinking lids causing burns

Dec 13, 2024, 8:42 AM

stanley recalling...

Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs being recalled by Stanley. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Stanley is recalling approximately 2.6 million stainless steel travel mugs because of a potential burn hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall affects the switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mugs, as the mug’s lid can shrink when exposed to heat, causing it to detach during use. It affects the mugs in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes.

More recalls: Recall of frozen waffles, pancakes over possible listeria contamination reaches Washington

Stanley has received 91 reports globally, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use. The commission stated 38 people received burn injuries using the mug, including two in the U.S.

The lids are made of polypropylene. According to The Associated Press, the mugs were sold online through Amazon and other retailers including Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target. The products affected go as far back as being produced in June 2016, and were sold between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid. Stanley can be contacted by calling (866) 792-5445 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at the Stanley 1913 Lid Recall webpage.

More recalls: Over 120 Washington stores part of major meat, poultry recall due to listeria concerns

Contributing: The Associated Press

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Stanley recalling millions of travel mugs over concerns of shrinking lids causing burns