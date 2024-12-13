Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Emergency crews respond to ammonia leak in Mukilteo

Dec 13, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

Crews respond to an amonia leak in Mukilteo. (KIRO 7)...

Crews respond to an amonia leak in Mukilteo. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

A brief ammonia leak caused a hazmat response in Mukilteo early Wednesday.

Mukilteo Fire responded at about 1 a.m. after a fire alarm sounded at a commercial building and a neighbor reported an unusual smell in the area.

Crews found a cloud of what they believed to be the gas close to the ground outside the business, and after taking readings in the area, the presence of ammonia was detected and a Snohomish County hazmat team was called in.

National News: Ellensburg School District settles with Dept. of Justice after investigation into harassment, assault

Mukilteo fire chief Chris Alexander said that because ammonia is life-threatening, Cyrus Way was closed at Harbour Pointe Blvd S, and Russell Road was closed at SR 525. No one had to be evacuated from the industrial area, but cars were not allowed in.

Firefighters said when hazmat team members entered the building, they determined the alarm that had sounded was an over-pressure alarm and the system had shut itself down as a safety measure, thus stopping the leak on its own.

The scene was cleared by 6:40 a.m. and streets were reopened so people who work in the area could get to their jobs.

Fire crews from Everett, South County Fire, Fire District 7, and Marysville Fire assisted, along with Mukilteo police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

James Lynch

Police warn elderly women after string of purse snatchings in Gig Harbor

Police in Gig Harbor are warning elderly women to be on the lookout for purse snatchers after three women were attacked in grocery store parking lots this week.

25 minutes ago

Photo: A school bus drives through a neighborhoods....

Julia Dallas

Ellensburg School District settles with Dept. of Justice after investigation into harassment, assault

The U.S. Department of Justice made a settlement agreement with the Ellensburg School District after it determined the district failed to protect students.

3 hours ago

Crews respond to an amonia leak in Mukilteo. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Emergency crews respond to ammonia leak in Mukilteo

A brief ammonia leak caused a hazmat response in Mukilteo early Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Photo: KIRO Newsradio obtained a drone video from New Jersey....

Luke Duecy

KIRO Newsradio obtains video as mysterious drones reach Western Washington

On the heels of an ongoing drone scare in New Jersey, dozens of people across the Puget Sound region have claimed they've also seen drones flying around at night.

4 hours ago

FILE - An Hawaiian Airlines plane taxis at Kahalui, Hawaii, on the island of Maui. (AP Photo/Lucy P...

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, The Associated Press

Turbulence slammed Hawaiian Airlines flight because of decision to fly over storm cell

A Hawaiian Airlines flight decision to fly over a hazardous storm cell instead was the probable cause for hitting severe turbulence.

5 hours ago

Sears opened at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Wash. in 1994 in the old Frederick & Nelson department...

Feliks Banel

All Over the Map: Final hours for the last Sears in Washington

It wasn’t so long ago that the name “Sears” was synonymous with American retail and with holiday shopping in particular.

7 hours ago

Emergency crews respond to ammonia leak in Mukilteo