Emergency crews respond to ammonia leak in Mukilteo

A brief ammonia leak caused a hazmat response in Mukilteo early Wednesday.

Mukilteo Fire responded at about 1 a.m. after a fire alarm sounded at a commercial building and a neighbor reported an unusual smell in the area.

Crews found a cloud of what they believed to be the gas close to the ground outside the business, and after taking readings in the area, the presence of ammonia was detected and a Snohomish County hazmat team was called in.

Mukilteo fire chief Chris Alexander said that because ammonia is life-threatening, Cyrus Way was closed at Harbour Pointe Blvd S, and Russell Road was closed at SR 525. No one had to be evacuated from the industrial area, but cars were not allowed in.

Firefighters said when hazmat team members entered the building, they determined the alarm that had sounded was an over-pressure alarm and the system had shut itself down as a safety measure, thus stopping the leak on its own.

The scene was cleared by 6:40 a.m. and streets were reopened so people who work in the area could get to their jobs.

Fire crews from Everett, South County Fire, Fire District 7, and Marysville Fire assisted, along with Mukilteo police.

