‘The wait is over:’ Ski season at The Summit at Snoqualmie begins

Ski season at the Summit at Snoqualmie begins Tuesday, the resort announced on its website.

Saying “Winter 2024-25 is finally here,” the resort said in its opening statement that its base depth doubled over the weekend, providing enough snow to make the announcement about opening and beginning the season at Summit West.

The operations will be limited to start, however. Summit added that Wildside won’t be open, but it will open soon.

Summit West is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. the rest of this week and lift tickets are available starting Wednesday. According to the resort calendar, the hours will shift from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 and include two days of 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28.

The planned lifts include Pacific Crest, Little Thunder, Julies and Dodge Ridge, the resort said. The new Wildside chairlift has been installed, but is not open yet. The resort said it is expected to open soon.

“The new Wildside Quad alignment will transform the experience in this area of Summit West, providing more of the fall-line descents advanced skiers and riders love, with less traversing,” the resort website states. “Plus, it’s easier to access whether you’re coming from the parking lot or another lift and is an important connector to Summit Central/Mountaineers.”

It should be noted that opening day is reserved for Summit at Snoqualmie and Ikon passholders.

Visitors also need to consider a new parking policy is in effect. Skiers and snowboarders will need a valid permit to park in lots The Summit operates.

Those permits are free for Summit season passholders and Flex Ticket Pack buyers. Permits are $5 for Ikon passholders and day ticket buyers. Head here on The Summit website to get more information on the new policy.

Contributing: KIRO 7

